Sky Hogan Mourns Loss of Father Kirk After Colon Cancer Battle, Less Than a Year After Hulk Hogan's Death

Sky Hogan, widow of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, announces the death of her father Kirk, who succumbed to colon cancer. This loss follows the passing of her husband last year, marking a devastating period for the family. Sky shared heartfelt memories of her father and reflected on the emotional toll of losing both her husband and father within a year.

Sky Hogan , the widow of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan , has shared the heartbreaking news of her father Kirk's passing after a long battle with colon cancer .

The loss comes less than a year after the death of her husband, Terry Bollea, known professionally as Hulk Hogan, who died from cardiac arrest in July 2023. Sky took to social media to express her grief, describing the past year as one of profound sorrow. My father Kirk passed away last night after a hard battle with colon cancer that became increasingly difficult this last year, she wrote.

I'm especially thankful to his wife, Robin - thank you for taking such good care of my dad through all of this. Losing my husband and my father in the same year has honestly gutted me. I’m comforted somewhat knowing my sisters and I got to be there with him, love him through it all, and make sure he never felt alone at the end.

Sky fondly remembered her father as a true outdoorsman who loved hiking, camping, canoeing, and wildlife. He had a passion for westerns and old kung fu movies, and his love for nature created many cherished childhood memories for her. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved hiking, camping, canoeing, wildlife, and teaching us every random forest trick he knew.

He loved westerns and old kung fu movies too, and somehow made all of those things feel magical when we were kids. So many of my childhood memories are tied to the outdoors because of him. The wrestling icon's son, Nick, also expressed his condolences, writing, I'm so sorry Sky. We all loved him very much and will miss him deeply.

Sky, 47, was married to Hulk Hogan for nearly two years before his death. They tied the knot in Clearwater, Florida, in September 2023. At the time of her husband's passing, Sky had shared her devastation, saying, I wasn't ready for this…and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them.

I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. The news of Sky's father's death adds another layer of tragedy to a year that has already been marked by immense loss for the Hogan family. Hulk Hogan had been estranged from his daughter Brooke for about two years before his death.

Brooke's husband, former NHL player Steven Olesky, clarified that the rift was not due to Hulk's marriage to Sky but rather the way he treated Brooke. That's not the case at all. My wife will say it - it had nothing to do with his new wife. It had to do with the way he treated Brooke, Olesky told People last year.

Brooke had twins during her estrangement from her father, and Olesky revealed that Hulk showed no interest in meeting them before his death. I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest, he added. Brooke had also been removed from her father's will at her own request before his passing





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