Sky Launches Affordable Broadband Deals to Combat Rising Costs

Sky is offering competitive broadband deals on its Full Fibre 150Mbps and 900Mbps plans, providing an opportunity for households to save money on their internet bills. With prices starting from £24 per month, and additional incentives for switchers, Sky aims to provide a cost-effective alternative in a market facing rising prices.

In response to rising prices, Sky has re-introduced some of its most affordable broadband plans, offering households a fresh opportunity to reduce their internet expenses. The promotion focuses on broadband-only packages, specifically the Full Fibre 150Mbps and Full Fibre 900Mbps plans. The Full Fibre 150Mbps plan is now available at £24 per month, while the Full Fibre 900Mbps plan is priced at £30 monthly. This pricing on the high-speed 900Mbps plan is particularly competitive.

Sky's competitive pricing outshines BT, even when factoring in BT's offer of three months free service. Over the duration of the contract, the 900Mbps deal from Sky remains significantly more cost-effective. For instance, BT customers would pay £43.99 per month for 21 months, whereas Sky's offer is £30 per month for 24 months. Furthermore, Sky is providing added savings for customers switching from other broadband providers, offering up to £200 in switching credit on both the 150Mbps and 900Mbps packages. Consumers will not incur upfront fees when signing up for these packages, which eliminates the initial financial burden often associated with securing a cheaper broadband deal. However, customers are required to adhere to a 24-month contract term, with early termination potentially resulting in an exit fee. \This promotional period from Sky highlights a crucial aspect of broadband deals: mid-contract price increases. Although these increases are a common practice among broadband providers, including EE and Plusnet, it's essential for consumers to be aware of how they could affect their overall cost. For example, Plusnet's broadband plans begin at £24.99 per month and remain fixed until 2026. However, from March 31, 2027, the price increases to £28.99 and further to £32.99 in March 2028. This underscores the need for consumers to carefully evaluate the total cost over the contract term, including any potential price adjustments. When choosing between Sky’s two on-sale packages, the best choice depends on the household size and usage needs. Considerations include streaming habits, gaming activities, the use of demanding software, and overall internet consumption. The 900Mbps plan is well-suited for larger households, homes with multiple remote workers who need to run video calls and software without interruptions, and homes that support multiple connected devices concurrently. The smaller 150Mbps plan is ideal for households of two to four people with moderate internet usage requirements.\Customer feedback on Sky broadband, as reflected on Trustpilot, provides additional insights. Approximately 17% of reviewers awarded Sky a full five stars, citing their positive experiences with the service. Customers have praised the reliability and consistent speeds of Sky broadband. One customer noted that the service “worked well, reliable, and the speed was decent,” adding that bills were “easy to access online.” Another customer specifically highlighted Sky's suitability for streaming and working from home, saying, “The broadband services has worked well for everything I’ve needed, including streaming and working from home.” The reviews also bring up a common point of contention: customer service. Some customers have expressed difficulties in contacting Sky’s customer support. Despite this, the positive feedback on the broadband performance is clear. Overall, the available deals offer consumers great value. The price points presented by Sky are especially appealing when compared to other providers





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