Sky convenes a coalition of sporting and business leaders to close the girls' participation gap, aiming to restore 280 million missing hours of sport annually through targeted interventions.

Sky has officially launched the Game Changing coalition, a strategic initiative designed to drive lasting improvements in sports participation for girls and women across the United Kingdom. The group was convened by Sky to address a persistent disparity in physical activity, aiming to empower girls to engage in sports with the same frequency and dedication as their male peers.

Addressing the Weekly Participation Gap

Research highlighted by Sky's Game Changing report reveals that girls in the UK still spend 1.4 fewer hours per week playing sport compared to boys. This deficit is quantified as every girl being sidelined for 52 football matches per year relative to their male counterparts. Despite increased visibility and investment in women's sporting events, this surge in public interest has not yet translated into consistent regular engagement for young girls.

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Coalition Strength and Member Expertise

The founding members of this initiative bring diverse expertise from sport, business, and media sectors. The group includes Anita Asante, former Lioness and broadcaster, and Judy Murray, tennis coach and former National Coach of Scotland. Other key figures include Peter Kilburn from Nike, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, and representatives from the England Cricket Board and The FA. Collectively, these members offer half a millennium of experience and reach over 750 million people through their respective platforms.

Strategic Pillars for Lasting Impact

The coalition will focus its efforts on three interconnected pillars: Play, Watch, and Attend. This framework recognizes that participation, visibility, and live sporting experiences must work together to create lifelong engagement. By using constituency-level research, the group will identify specific communities where targeted interventions can have the greatest impact, aiming to break down barriers at scale and ensure every girl has the opportunity to get active.

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Addressing the 280 Million Missing Hours

Tracey Crouch, Chair of the Game Changing Coalition, emphasized that progress in women's sport has remained stubbornly static despite many excellent initiatives. The result is 280 million missing hours of sport a year compared to boys. Crouch noted that the coalition combines unique voices and commercial backing to drive meaningful change, ensuring that barriers are removed regardless of a girl's background or location.

Long-Term Vision for 2035 World Cup

Jonathan Licht, CEO of Sky Sports, stated that closing the participation gap is about giving girls the opportunity to build confidence and develop skills for life. The coalition aims to support a vision to get a million more girls involved in sport by the time the UK hosts the Women's World Cup in 2035. This long-term goal seeks to ensure that more girls are inspired and supported to take part in sport, building a lasting legacy for future generations.