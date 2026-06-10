Sky Sports Darts Experts Analyse 2026 World Cup: Favorites, Dark Horses and Ideal Pairings

Pundits weigh in on the 2026 World Cup of Darts, highlighting the defending Northern Irish champions, the potential of England's Luke duo, and the newly‑formed Dutch partnership of Michael van Gerwen and Gian van Veen.

The Sky Sports Darts panel gathered on the Love The Darts studio to dissect the upcoming 2026 World Cup of Darts, focusing on the likely champions, dark horses and the most intriguing pairings across the four nations that have already qualified.

The conversation opened with Chris Murphy underscoring the tournament's growing significance for the sport, noting that the World Cup now offers a rare blend of national pride and individual brilliance that can boost viewership and inspire younger players. The pundits then turned to the defending champions, Northern Ireland's Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney, whose emotional victory last year came after a grueling last‑leg decider.

Both players described their partnership as a perfect balance of power scoring and clinical finishing, a formula that many believed would be hard to replicate. However, the panel warned that the chemistry that carried them to the title could be tested by stronger opposition in Frankfurt, especially if the draw places them against a hot‑handed Dutch pair early in the competition





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