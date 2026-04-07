Skydiver Dies in 'Unexplained' Incident at Headcorn Aerodrome

A skydiver in their 50s died during a jump at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on Easter Monday. Authorities are investigating the 'unexplained' death, with witnesses describing a parachute failure.

A tragic incident unfolded at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on Easter Monday, leading to the death of a skydiver in his 50s. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10:00 am following reports of the accident. Witnesses described a harrowing scene, with some observing the skydiver falling without the deployment of a parachute.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and an investigation is underway, involving Kent Police and British Skydiving, to determine the circumstances surrounding the event. The aerodrome was immediately shut down as forensic officers conducted their investigations, halting all flights for the day. The incident has deeply impacted those present, including those scheduled to make jumps themselves, with witness accounts describing shock, trauma, and the emotional toll of witnessing such an event. The investigation is expected to be extensive, with the British Skydiving Board of Inquiry conducting a thorough review to determine the factors leading to the fatal jump. The results will be submitted to the coroner, police, the CAA, British Skydiving and other relevant authorities.\The accident occurred just before a group of skydivers, including Lucy Barrett, were scheduled to make their own jump, a charity event in memory of Barrett's sister. Barrett and others in her group witnessed the tragic event. She described the chilling scene of a person falling and the parachute failing to open, leaving the group traumatized. She reported counting parachutes after the incident, realizing that one was missing, and the aerodrome staff confirmed the fatality after a survey plane was sent out. One of the witnesses, Barrett's son, was also deeply affected, having witnessed the incident from the spectator area. His account was included in witness statements taken by the police. The emergency response included the aerodrome's fire and rescue vehicle as they searched the fields and meadows surrounding the landing area. The aircraft involved in the skydiving activities was a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan plane, known in the aviation community as Logan, and its flight records showed it had taken off earlier that morning and returned to the aerodrome before the incident.\Go Skydive, the company responsible for the jump, confirmed that the incident would be subject to a British Skydiving Board of Inquiry. They expressed their condolences to those affected and thanked the emergency services and on-site teams for their swift response. A spokesperson from Go Skydive stated that they are cooperating fully with the authorities and will provide updates when appropriate. The company announced that the board's report, including conclusions and recommendations, will be submitted to the relevant authorities. Headcorn Aerodrome, a historic airfield dating back to World War II, is a popular location for skydiving and wing walking activities. The temporary halt of operations and extensive investigations reflect the seriousness of the incident. The aerodrome has a long history and is a landmark for the local community. The investigation will also examine the training, equipment, and procedures that were in place at the time of the jump, looking at every aspect to understand the root causes. The findings are expected to contribute to a deeper understanding of the factors that lead to such tragic events in the skydiving community, in the hopes that they can prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future





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Skydiving Accident Headcorn Aerodrome Kent Investigation

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