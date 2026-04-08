Skydiver Dies in Unexplained Incident at Headcorn Aerodrome

A skydiver in his 50s has died at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent after an unexplained incident during a jump. Authorities are investigating the circumstances, and the death is being treated as unexplained. Witnesses described a parachute failing to open, leaving those nearby traumatized.

A tragic incident unfolded at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on Easter Monday, leading to the death of a skydiver in his 50s. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10:00 am following reports of a solo skydiver who had perished during a jump. Witnesses at the scene described a horrifying event, with one woman, Lucy Barrett, recounting how she and her group, preparing for their own charity skydive, observed a person falling from the sky.

Barrett stated the parachute failed to open, and they were left traumatized after realizing the man's body had plummeted to the ground. The incident occurred just before Barrett's scheduled jump, and she noted the impact on her 22-year-old son, who witnessed the event. Kent Police confirmed the death, stating it was being treated as unexplained, and an investigation, in conjunction with British Skydiving, was launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatality. The aerodrome, usually bustling with skydiving and parachuting activities, was shut down for the day as forensic officers meticulously examined the scene. Go Skydive, the company responsible for the jump, confirmed that a British Skydiving Board of Inquiry would investigate the accident, and reports would be submitted to the coroner, the police, and other relevant authorities. The company expressed their thoughts for those affected and thanked emergency services for their response, adding that they would cooperate fully with the authorities and provide updates when appropriate. Headcorn Aerodrome, which has a history dating back to the Second World War, is a popular location for such activities, and the incident has brought a somber atmosphere to the airfield





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Skydiving Headcorn Aerodrome Accident Death Investigation

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