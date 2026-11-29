Derry club Slaughtneil defeated Portaferry in extra time to claim their third straight Ulster championship, setting up an All-Ireland semi-final against the Leinster winners.

Slaughtneil achieved a historic milestone by capturing their third consecutive Ulster Senior Club Hurling Championship title, marking the first time in the Derry club's history that they have completed a three-in-a-row. The team, managed by Paul McCormack, secured the prestigious Four Seasons Cup with a dramatic extra-time victory over Down-based Portaferry, cementing their status as the dominant force in Ulster hurling. This triumph follows a thrilling contest that demanded immense physical and emotional resilience from both squads, showcasing the primitive and tribal nature of the sport at its highest level.

Dramatic extra time victory secured

Portaferry led by six points with only minutes remaining in regular time, threatening to end Slaughtneil's reign. However, Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan scored crucial goals to level the score, forcing the game into extra time where Shea Cassidy kicked his eleventh point of the match to seal the win for Slaughtneil. This comeback mirrored their semi-final performance against Dunloy, where they also overcame a significant deficit to reach the final, demonstrating the team's refusal to accept defeat.

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McCormack details intense preparation

Manager Paul McCormack emphasized the need for his players to endure an overwhelming level of energy and emotion from the Portaferry side, particularly given the recent passing of Portaferry hero Ciara Mageean, which occurred just two weeks prior to the final. McCormack noted that while he could not fully prepare his team for the intensity the opposition would bring, he focused on reinforcing the deep connection and pride his players hold for wearing the jersey. He stressed that the opportunity to compete for such a title is fleeting, urging his squad to dig deep into their souls to find the inspiration required to match the quality of their opponents.

Portaferry match with high intensity

Portaferry arrived at the final with high intensity following their semi-final win over Dunloy, aiming to prevent Slaughtneil from scoring goals which they knew would be devastating blows. The Down club matched the energy Slaughtneil brought from their Derry championship campaign, making it one of the most challenging matches the Derry side has faced in recent years. Despite trailing by seven points at one stage late in the first half, Slaughtneil reorganized their defense and began to match Portaferry's physicality, slowly eroding the deficit before the second half breakthroughs.

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Next target All-Ireland semi final

The victory sets up a return to the All-Ireland club stage for Slaughtneil, who will face the winners of the upcoming Leinster final between Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks and Wexford's Shelmaliers. The semi-final is scheduled for the weekend of 19-20 December, marking a new challenge for the Derry club as they look to build on their provincial success. This match represents a critical opportunity for the team to prove themselves against the best clubs in Ireland, following a previous disappointment in last year's All-Ireland semi-final against Loughrea.

Learning from past mistakes

McCormack acknowledged that Slaughtneil did not show their true qualities in their previous All-Ireland semi-final loss, which sparked significant soul-searching within the squad during the close season. To address these shortcomings, the club brought in a fresh voice, Ryan O'Dwyer, to provide new perspectives and strategies at the right time. The management believes that these changes, combined with the hard lessons learned from past defeats, have prepared the team to rectify previous errors and take the next step in their quest for national glory.