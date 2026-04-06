Sleep Coach Reveals Four Habits That Could Be Ruining Your Sleep

A sleep coach shares four common habits that can negatively impact sleep quality, drawing from his personal experience overcoming severe insomnia. Learn how to improve your sleep habits with these practical tips.

Getting sufficient sleep is crucial for feeling energized and tackling the work week effectively. However, struggling to achieve the recommended eight hours of rest can disrupt daily routines and negatively impact various aspects of life. Sleep coach Tommy Graves, drawing from his personal experience with severe insomnia, has identified four habits that can significantly damage sleep quality.

Graves' journey into sleep coaching began after a harrowing experience with insomnia during a fundraising project. The 32-year-old endured eight sleepless days a staggering 192 hours which led to delusional thoughts and erratic behavior, culminating in his admission to a mental health hospital for four weeks. Doctors diagnosed him with a manic episode with psychosis. Following this ordeal, Graves dedicated two years to learning about sleep and its importance, ultimately becoming a qualified sleep coach in April 2025. He now shares the four detrimental habits he discovered, offering practical advice based on his own recovery.\First, Graves emphasizes the importance of a structured bedtime routine. He advocates for a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends, to combat what he calls 'social jet lag'. He believes that sleeping in on weekends is equivalent to flying for two to three hours weekly, and even a two-hour difference in sleep schedules can increase the likelihood of experiencing depressive symptoms on Mondays by 39%. Graves encourages people to embrace a consistent schedule by going out during the day and ensuring they're in bed by 11:30 PM, waking up at 7 AM. He also suggests making the most of the day, using midday until 9 PM for activities. Graves underscores the importance of consistent bedtimes, citing that it took him two years to gain control over his sleep. He wants to help people understand the significance of this concept because, as he says, generations of people were never taught about sleep. Most importantly, avoid social jet lag on the weekends.\Secondly, Graves highlights the negative impact of screen time on sleep quality. He notes that before technology, humans were primarily exposed to light during daylight hours. Now, the bright or blue light emitted by screens tricks the body into thinking it's daytime, interfering with the natural sleep-wake cycle. He recommends staying away from phones and other devices for at least 90 minutes before bed, as screen use can reduce sleep quality by 20%. Simultaneously, he suggests seeking natural light as soon as you wake up to regulate the body's internal clock. Thirdly, Graves identifies stress as a major obstacle to quality sleep. He advises avoiding stressful activities close to bedtime to allow the body to relax. Graves emphasizes that our body needs to know it has to relax; therefore, you shouldn't do anything that demands your attention within one hour before bed. Finally, Graves cautions against eating food within three hours of bedtime. Eating close to bedtime can raise the heart rate and core temperature, making it harder to fall asleep. Graves stresses that the body cannot effectively relax and digest food simultaneously and that one should avoid food intake when going to sleep. These practical tips offer valuable insights into improving sleep hygiene and promoting better overall health





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