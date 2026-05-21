Sleep Complaints and Genetic Risk of Alzheimer's Disease in Older Women: Associations with Memory and Tau Deposition

New research found that sleep complaints may track with visual memory decline and early tau buildup in older women with higher genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease. This bidirectional relationship creates a vicious cycle in which sleep disruption and AD pathogenesis mutually reinforce each other, contributing to progressive cognitive and functional decline.

A recent study suggests that older women with higher genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease with sleep complaints may track with visual memory decline and early tau buildup in brain regions vulnerable to AD.

Poor sleep in women is more strongly associated with cognitive decline, hippocampal atrophy, AD incidence, and menopause-related sleep changes. The apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 genotype, which is associated with higher genetic risk for AD, may accelerate tau accumulation in sleep-regulating brain regions. The current study explored the effect of genetic risk on the association between subjective sleep and memory and tau accumulation in women aged 65 or older





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Alzheimer's Disease Visual Memory Decline Tau Buildup Sleep Complainers Genetic Risk Sleep Quality Cognitive Decline Hippocampal Atrophy APOE Ε4 Women Genetics Alzheimer's Disease Tau APOE Ε4

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