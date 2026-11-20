Los Angeles police arrest three suspects following double burglary attempts on Sloane Stephens and a Katy Perry-owned mansion in Sherman Oaks and Hollywood Hills.

Los Angeles Police Department officers have arrested three suspects following coordinated burglary attempts targeting high-profile residences in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The incidents involved a multi-million dollar home in Sherman Oaks belonging to tennis star Sloane Stephens and a mansion in the Hollywood Hills previously owned by singer Katy Perry. Authorities apprehended the suspects after a high-speed chase ended in Gardena, concluding a night of crime that sparked concern among residents in affluent neighborhoods.

Details of Stephens Sherman Oaks Break-In Attempt

The initial incident occurred just before 9:30 pm at the Alomar Drive residence belonging to Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion who has transitioned into a media commentator role. According to reports from ABC 7, two masked intruders used crowbars to smash the glass front door of the home while Stephens was not present. The residents housesitting at the property were awakened by the dogs barking as the suspects entered the premises.

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Upon realizing intruders were inside, one of the housesitters shouted for a gun, causing the two suspects to flee the scene immediately. Law enforcement sources confirmed to the LA Times that the intruders escaped without taking any items. Police conducted a thorough search of the Sherman Oaks area but were initially unable to locate the suspects, leaving the neighborhood in a state of heightened alert during the early hours of the evening.

Hollywood Hills Targeting and Police Pursuit

Less than two hours later, at 11:17 pm, a second break-in attempt occurred at a mansion on Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills that formerly belonged to Katy Perry. The property was unoccupied at the time, allowing the homeowners to monitor the intruders via security cameras as they targeted the residence. It remains undetermined whether any valuables were stolen during this second attempt, though a suspect was observed climbing over a wall to escape the scene.

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The police response escalated quickly as authorities tracked the fleeing suspects. They located a suspect vehicle, which triggered a pursuit that lasted approximately three minutes. The chase concluded when the suspects' BMW crashed into a retaining wall in the city of Gardena. Three individuals immediately exited the luxury vehicle, initiating a lengthy search operation in the surrounding neighborhood as described by the LA Times.

Arrests and Community Reaction to Surge in Crime

Los Angeles Police Department Captain Mike Bland confirmed that three individuals were taken into custody who are believed to be connected to both burglary attempts. These arrests followed a pattern of escalating crime in the region, with two additional burglaries reported just one day prior on Monday night in the Encino neighborhood. In the Encino incidents, suspects smashed windows on Petit Avenue and Bergamo Drive, with one case involving intruders remaining inside the home after entry.

The rapid succession of these crimes has caused significant distress among local residents who value the safety of their communities. Resident Brian Barry expressed frustration with the frequency of these incidents, noting that despite police efforts to apprehend suspects, there appear to be numerous criminals still active in the area. He warned that the situation reflects a broader issue that extends beyond the immediate incidents in Sherman Oaks and Hollywood Hills.

Ongoing Investigation and Safety Implications

Investigations into the burglary attempts on Sloane Stephens and the Katy Perry property are currently ongoing as detectives gather evidence and review security footage. The arrests in Gardena mark a significant development in the case, though police have not yet released detailed information regarding the motives or the full extent of the suspects' planned thefts. Authorities continue to encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help prevent further break-ins in Los Angeles.