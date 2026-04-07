Slot Demands Liverpool Turn Up for 90 Minutes Against PSG in Champions League Showdown

Liverpool manager Slot issues a stern warning to his team, emphasizing the need for a complete performance against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals. He stresses the team's need to eliminate recent shortcomings and maintain the level of the first half, to avoid a crushing defeat. With pressure mounting, Slot highlights the team's history of comebacks and the potential return of key players.

Slot warns Liverpool against complacency ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris St-Germain, emphasizing the need for a complete 90-minute performance to avoid another devastating defeat. Following comments from Virgil van Dijk suggesting a lack of fight in recent matches, the manager has stressed the importance of unwavering focus and consistent intensity against the European champions.

The Reds find themselves under significant pressure to rebound from recent setbacks, with their Champions League aspirations hanging in the balance. The first leg of the quarter-final is set to be played in the French capital on Wednesday at 20:00 BST. Slot acknowledged the captain’s strong reaction to the team's performance, but also highlighted that if they replicate even a portion of their lackluster performance, such as the 20 minutes displayed in a recent match, they would concede multiple goals. He stressed the challenge of maintaining the high level of performance they achieved in the opening 35 minutes of previous games throughout the entire match. The team, Slot pointed out, has grown accustomed to the difficulties and is aware of the areas they need to improve. Despite the success of the previous season under his leadership, Slot faces considerable pressure to secure Champions League football next season, whether by winning the competition this year or qualifying through a high finish in the Premier League. German playmaker Florian Wirtz expressed the team's belief in the manager, citing the previous season's success and acknowledging the team has things to play for, including the Champions League. Slot addressed the pressure and outlined the steps his players needed to take to salvage the season, drawing on the team's history of comebacks and their demonstrated ability to compete with the top teams in Europe. The manager further indicated that he plans to make some strategic adjustments to his team selection, potentially including Jeremie Frimpong and Alexis Mac Allister in the starting lineup. The team is aware of Paris St-Germain's knack for defeating Premier League clubs and will have to be at their best in order to have any chance. Isak, recovered from injury and ready to potentially play a part in the match after being out since December, could provide an extra boost. Slot highlighted that Isak’s presence means he will be utilized in the match if needed. The clash in Paris represents a crucial juncture for Liverpool's season, demanding a performance that showcases their resilience, tactical acumen, and unwavering determination. They will be keen to overturn recent form and demonstrate their ability to compete at the highest level of European football.





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