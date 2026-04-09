Slot's Tactical Shift: Liverpool's Paris Performance Reveals Wider Issues

Arne Slot's Liverpool faced PSG in the Champions League, with a concerning performance marked by defensive tactics and a shift away from the attacking philosophy Slot previously admired. The team's struggles were highlighted by a lack of ambition, and this change in strategy raises questions about the team's direction and the impact of recent changes within the club.

Arne Slot , on the eve of Liverpool 's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, admitted the season had been filled with so many setbacks that listing them all in one press conference was impossible. Wednesday's 2-0 loss at Parc des Princes felt like another disappointing defeat added to a long list, especially considering the team's even worse performance at the Etihad Stadium just days earlier.

The fact that the tie remained theoretically alive for the return leg at Anfield was, in itself, a small achievement for Slot's struggling side, who failed to register a single shot on target and were limited to only 24 per cent possession. While comparisons were drawn to PSG's dominance in the home leg of last season's Champions League last 16, context was critical. Liverpool's form and approach in Paris were markedly different. What happened in Paris was significant, especially given that only four days after Liverpool players gave up during the second half of a 4-0 defeat by Manchester City, their manager appeared to have lost faith in his footballing vision. Slot's reference to Liverpool's Champions League last-16 second leg against PSG as the ideal illustration of how he believes the game should be played was a recurring theme during the past year. Although Liverpool lost 1-0 in that match, which led to a penalty shootout loss and elimination, the match itself was an absorbing encounter between two top teams. Slot described it as the best match he'd ever been involved in. He often cited this PSG game as a blueprint, particularly when facing teams that deployed defensive tactics. Slot envisioned a more open, attacking style, but he recognized that such a style required both teams to actively participate. He expressed a dislike for the increasing emphasis on set-pieces, which he felt detracted from the beauty of the game. For a self-proclaimed purist like Slot, the focus on corners, free-kicks, and long throws was against everything he valued. He preferred the style of Barcelona from a decade or more ago, and he observed less emphasis on set-pieces in other leagues. However, the use of time-wasting tactics by Liverpool within the first 10 minutes of the match in Paris was shocking. Joe Gomez consumed as much time as possible before launching a long throw. Luis Enrique, the PSG manager, was understandably angered by such negativity. He pointed out that other teams always tried to frustrate them. Liverpool, as reigning champions of England, played with less ambition than a lower-league French team, a staggering outcome. Despite Liverpool's ability to run PSG closer than anyone else in Europe in the previous season and a £450 million investment in new players, the expectation was that they could compete with PSG. The expectation was for the team to have the necessary pace, intensity and versatility to cope with PSG's attacking players. Frimpong and Kerkez were meant to be the answer to PSG's full-back duo. Remarkably, the gap between the teams had widened this season, with Slot and Liverpool's recruitment team having undermined the foundation laid by his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool's approach in Paris was not to win, but to defend and withstand pressure, which highlighted the significant shift in the team's philosophy and performance level





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