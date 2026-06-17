Slowing Down Time: A Comprehensive List of Interventions that Decrease Next-Generation Epigenetic Aging Clocks in Humans

A new study has reviewed various human interventions that can shift next-generation epigenetic aging clocks, from pharmaceuticals like semaglutide and statins to lifestyle changes like plant-rich diets and exercise. While these interventions show promise in slowing down or even reversing epigenetic aging, the study cautions that these changes do not yet prove age reversal or improved clinical outcomes.

A new study published in Frontiers in Genetics has mapped out various human interventions that can slow down or even reverse epigenetic aging clocks . These clocks, powered by machine learning, use DNA methylation data to estimate a person's chronological and biological age, as well as assess the impact of anti-aging interventions.

The study, led by Adiv Johnson from Tally Health and David Sinclair from Harvard Medical School, identified 41 human studies that tested different interventions on next-generation epigenetic clocks, which are more strongly associated with biological age-related outcomes than earlier clocks. The interventions ranged from pharmaceuticals like semaglutide and pitavastatin to lifestyle changes such as plant-rich diets and exercise.

While the study found significant changes in epigenetic clock outputs for many interventions, it also cautioned that these changes do not necessarily prove improved clinical outcomes or true whole-body age reversal. The next-generation clocks remain investigational biomarkers and are not yet validated clinical surrogate endpoints





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Epigenetic Aging Clocks Next-Generation Clocks Anti-Aging Interventions Semaglutide Statins Plant-Rich Diets Exercise

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