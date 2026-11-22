Slyletica co-founder Simon Rawadi relocates to Dubai in February to escape Australia's high tax compliance costs, joining other entrepreneurs seeking tax-free environments.

Slyletica co-founder Simon Rawadi is relocating his family to Dubai in February, citing the unsustainable weight of Australia's tax system and regulatory burdens as the primary drivers for his departure. Despite building a multimillion-dollar athleisure manufacturing empire over the past decade, Rawadi states that succeeding in Australia has become too difficult due to the relentless pressure of government policies. The Melbourne-based entrepreneur emphasizes that while he is leaving, his business operations and team will remain in Australia, allowing the company to continue serving its existing client base from its original headquarters.

Slyletica Success and Revenue Milestones

Slyletica was ranked as the 84th fastest-growing startup in Australia by the Australian Financial Review in 2018, highlighting the significant commercial success achieved by Rawadi and his wife, Yetta Rawadi. The couple was subsequently named Melbourne's Young Entrepreneurs of the Year in 2019, cementing their status as leaders in the local business community. Since launching the activewear manufacturing company in 2015, Slyletica has helped launch more than 1,000 brands and has generated more than $120 million in revenue for its clients.

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Rawadi describes a decade of intense labor, including twelve-hour workdays, working weekends, and significant personal sacrifice, to build the enterprise from nothing. He notes that by every standard business metric, he should be considered highly successful. However, the financial reality of operating in Australia presented a stark contrast to these accolades. Rawadi recalls the anxiety of checking his banking app, feeling that every dollar earned was immediately claimed by third parties before he could utilize it for business growth or personal stability.

Tax Compliance and Financial Strain

The Rawadi family is departing for Dubai because they believe the current fiscal environment stifles entrepreneurial ambition. Simon Rawadi explicitly blames government policy for making it difficult to get ahead, pointing to a complex web of obligations including Business Activity Statements (BAS), superannuation contributions, payroll tax, workers' compensation insurance, and ASIC fees. He specifically highlights the punitive nature of paying tax on money that has not yet been earned, a practice that drains cash flow from small businesses.

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Rawadi cites a personal experience of paying a $250,000 tax bill, after which he sat in his car questioning the purpose of his hard work. This sentiment aligns with broader data from CPA Australia, which estimates that taxpayers spend approximately $60 billion per year complying with the tax system. Small and medium-sized enterprises carry more than half of this burden, creating a significant drag on productivity and innovation. Jenny Wong, a tax lead at CPA Australia, argues that reducing these compliance costs should be a national priority to foster stronger businesses and higher investment.

Expert Views on Regulatory Burdens

Jenny Wong emphasizes that every hour a business owner spends filling out forms or repeatedly reporting information is an hour not spent serving customers, creating jobs, or lifting overall productivity. She asserts that cutting tax red tape is a non-controversial measure that could significantly improve the economic landscape. The move by Rawadi reflects a growing concern among business leaders that excessive regulatory friction is pushing talent and capital out of the country.

While Dubai offers a tax-free environment with no personal income tax, Simon Rawadi clarifies that Australian residents may still be liable for Australian taxation depending on their residency status and specific business arrangements. He does not view the move as a complete rejection of his country, stating that Australia will always be home. However, he feels compelled to grow his business from a jurisdiction that actively backs individuals who want to build large-scale enterprises.

Broader Trends in Entrepreneur Relocation

Rawadi is not alone in his decision to leave Australia. Billionaire businessman Adrian Portelli recently announced his relocation to Dubai, citing Australia's leadership style and tax settings as key factors in his choice to exit. Portelli criticized the Albanese government and the media, describing Australia as a big brainwashing circus that is genuinely finished under its current control.

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Portelli, who had been planning his move for three years, lodged his plans with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) throughout the process. He openly mocked the previous $100 million in tax donations he had made to the ATO, questioning whether those funds were used to better the lives of Australians. These high-profile departures underscore a shifting dynamic in which wealthy entrepreneurs are increasingly prioritizing jurisdictions with favorable tax regimes and lighter regulatory footprints over loyalty to their home country's economic system.