Small Boats Plan Under Fire As Illegal Migrant Crossings Continue Despite Deportations

Criticism mounts as hundreds of migrants continue to cross the English Channel, undermining the government's small boats plan despite recent deportations.

Keir Starmer's small boats plan faced criticism last night as hundreds of new illegal migrants continued to arrive in Britain. The implementation of the Prime Minister's reciprocal returns deal with France saw only two asylum seekers deported on a scheduled flight, one day after a prior deportation.

Despite the agreement, it's estimated that at least 200 migrants crossed the English Channel yesterday, benefiting from favorable weather conditions, with some estimates suggesting even higher numbers. This situation has led to accusations of disarray within the government's policy, with the Home Office facing delays in challenging a legal block on the deportation of a fourth migrant. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, whose government has overseen the arrival of 54,268 migrants via small boats since the July 2024 election, characterized the two deportations as an 'immediate deterrent.' However, this assessment was challenged by the visible continued flow of migrants towards the beaches of Northern France, even as deportations took place, including one of an Eritrean national. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp expressed strong criticism, noting the hundreds of illegal crossings and questioning the effectiveness of removing only two individuals, who, he asserted, would likely be replaced. He argued that the scheme would allow a significant majority of illegal migrants to remain in the UK, thereby failing to provide any meaningful deterrent.\The government had initiated its 'one in, one out' scheme this week, aiming to return a portion of arriving migrants across the Channel, with legitimate applicants from France entering Britain in their place, potentially starting as early as today. However, legal challenges have disrupted the process, with an initial deportee successfully halting the process on Tuesday, prompting others to follow suit. The Daily Mail reported on the second migrant, an Eritrean man, being sent to Charles de Gaulle airport under the scheme, accompanied by Home Office officials at public expense, further adding to the costs associated with failed legal challenges. Despite this, Mr. Lammy maintained that the deportations represented a 'milestone,' asserting that they would deter potential migrants, with the government aiming to increase the number of returns in the coming months and years. Meanwhile, in Gravelines, a known hotspot for dinghy crossings, groups of migrants were observed walking towards the sea before dawn, highlighting the ongoing activity. Mr. Philp reiterated calls for a stronger approach, including the adoption of a Deportation Bill to remove human rights considerations from immigration matters, the immediate deportation of illegal arrivals, the closure of legal loopholes, and the implementation of a real deterrent.\Reform UK Head of Policy Zia Yusuf also criticized the government's plan, describing the deportation of only two migrants out of the thousands who have arrived this year as an 'embarrassing indictment.' The situation in Gravelines further illustrated the challenges, with migrants openly preparing for Channel crossings. Groups of migrants, often consisting of men from the Middle East, along with some African women, pregnant women, children, and Vietnamese individuals, were observed attempting to board dinghies, guided by people smugglers. The smugglers used whistles and instructions in various languages to manage the operation. Meanwhile, other groups of migrants emerged from the dunes, awaiting their turn to cross. In the distance, another dinghy was observed heading towards Dover, completing the picture of continued activity despite the government's efforts. At the water's edge, with no police presence, people smugglers continued their work, making the most of the first day of good weather in nine days. Another dinghy that was watched from close up set off for good, with around 70 migrants aboard. The scene served as a stark contrast to the government's claims of a deterrent, highlighting the ongoing challenges of managing illegal immigration across the Channel





