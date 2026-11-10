Small Business Saturday Launches First Festive Advert for December 5

Small Business Saturday unveils its inaugural Christmas advert to promote independent retailers on December 5, highlighting the economic and community value of small firms across the UK during the festive season.

Small Business Saturday has officially launched its first-ever Christmas advert, aiming to boost consumer spending at independent retailers ahead of the main event on December 5. The nationwide campaign focuses on highlighting the significant contribution of small firms to communities across the United Kingdom during the critical festive shopping period.

Festive Campaign Highlights Local Business Value

The newly released film follows a shopper on a festive journey through a variety of independent businesses, showcasing the diverse experiences and services provided by small enterprises throughout the country. The advertisement concludes with a scene of friends exchanging gifts over a festive meal, while being entertained by visually impaired pianist Maurice Press. Organisers state that the visual narrative is designed to encourage consumers to shop locally, discover independent retailers online, and support small businesses during one of the busiest trading periods of the year.

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Historical Impact of the UK Campaign

Small Business Saturday is now in its 14th year of operation and is supported by American Express. Since the campaign launched in the UK in 2013, it has generated billions of pounds in spending with small businesses. The event serves as a dedicated day to celebrate the role that small firms play in local communities and the wider UK economy, urging the public to prioritize independent shops over larger corporations.

Industry Leaders Advocate for Local Shopping

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, emphasized the centrality of small businesses to everyday life. She stated that these firms sit at the heart of communities, bringing high streets to life, creating jobs, and offering unique experiences. Her message urges the public to celebrate their favorite small businesses, discover new ones, and show their support during what she describes as one of the most important trading periods of the year.

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Dan Edelman, General Manager of UK Merchant Services at American Express, praised the initiative as a celebration of the independent businesses that make high streets special. As the founder and Principal Supporter of Small Business Saturday, American Express aims to shine a spotlight on these enterprises and the people who run them. Edelman noted that the advert serves as a timely reminder of the difference consumers can make by choosing to shop small.

Strategic Goals for the Festive Trading Period

The campaign targets a period where consumer spending typically surges, aiming to direct a portion of that expenditure toward independent retailers. By leveraging the emotional appeal of the festive season, the initiative seeks to strengthen the resilience of local economies. The partnership between Small Business Saturday and American Express continues to grow, reflecting a sustained commitment to supporting the independent sector through targeted marketing and consumer education.