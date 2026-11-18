Vortexa data reveals Suezmax and Aframax tankers shipped 2 million barrels daily in October, adapting to attacks on larger vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Data from energy analytics firm Vortexa indicates that smaller oil tankers transported the highest daily volumes of crude oil out of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict in February. These vessels moved approximately 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, marking a significant operational shift in global energy logistics.

This surge in smaller vessel traffic coincides with a wartime high in incidents involving naval mines and unknown projectiles targeting supertankers. Gulf producers and international oil importers have been forced to continuously adapt their shipping strategies to navigate the deteriorating security conditions and changing risk profiles within the Persian Gulf region.

Also read Oman and Iran Discuss Strait of Hormuz Security Amid Tanker Attacks

Smaller Tankers Replace Supertankers for Crude Exports

The primary mechanism driving this change involves the strategic substitution of large Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) with medium-sized Suezmax and Aframax vessels. While supertankers can carry significantly more volume, their increased vulnerability to attacks has made them less desirable for high-risk routes, prompting a pivot to more agile and less conspicuous shipping options.

Shipments utilizing Suezmax and Aframax vessels began to materialize in September, with volumes picking up substantially as the month progressed. This timing aligns with broader estimates suggesting that overall crude oil flows via the Strait of Hormuz have rebounded from earlier disruptions and are now nearly approaching pre-war volume levels.

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Traders and shipbrokers reported to Bloomberg that these smaller vessels are predominantly handling routes and cargoes originating from Kuwait, Iraq, and Qatar. The shift toward these ship classes allows exporters to maintain output levels while mitigating the premium insurance costs and security risks associated with deploying supertankers in contested waters.

Ship-to-Ship Transfers and Security Protocols

A critical component of this new logistical model is the reliance on ship-to-ship transfers conducted primarily in the Gulf of Oman. By offloading cargo from larger carriers to smaller tankers in international or less monitored waters, exporters can avoid the direct transit of massive vessels through the most dangerous segments of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the legal and regulatory framework governing these waters remains a point of contention. An official speaking to Al Jazeera stated that there are no free waters in the strait, emphasizing that the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea does not fully apply. Instead, the official argued that regulations within the Strait of Hormuz are governed by the laws of the two littoral states bordering it.

This legal ambiguity adds another layer of complexity to the operations, as traders must navigate not only physical security threats but also jurisdictional disputes. The combination of physical attacks and legal friction has created a highly volatile environment for maritime commerce in the region.

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Market Adaptation and Future Shipping Trends

The shift toward smaller tankers represents a structural adaptation by sellers, traders, shippers, and buyers to the new reality of the conflict. With attacks on VLCCs jumping to a wartime high in September and early October, the market has actively sought alternatives to ensure the continuous flow of energy resources to global markets.

This trend is expected to persist as long as security conditions remain unstable. The reliance on Suezmax and Aframax vessels has become a standard practice for mitigating risk, even if it introduces operational inefficiencies compared to the economies of scale offered by supertankers.

As the conflict continues, the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. The data from Vortexa, as reported by energy and commodities journalist Tsvetana Paraskova, underscores the resilience of the shipping industry in adapting to extreme geopolitical pressures while maintaining steady export volumes from the Persian Gulf.