Smart Home Security Bundle Featuring Blink Outdoor 4 Camera Drops in Price on Amazon Prime Day

The Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with free Video Doorbell is now available from Amazon Prime for £24.99, down from £119.98. The bundle brings together outdoor surveillance and front-door monitoring in one package, allowing buyers to keep an eye on property and speak to visitors wherever they are using the Blink app.

A smart home security bundle featuring a Blink Outdoor 4 camera that comes with a free Blink Video Doorbell has dropped in price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, with one shopper dubbing it the best camera system over any other brand.

The Blink Outdoor 4 Camera is now available with a free video doorbell for just £24.99, down from £119.98, saving buyers 79% on their purchase. To get the deal, which saves £94.99, shoppers need to be members of or to join Amazon Prime here. The retailer is calling it the lowest price ever on the bundle. An extra camera can be added to the bundle, taking the price to £48.99, down from £184.98.

The bundle brings together outdoor surveillance and front-door monitoring in one package, allowing buyers to keep an eye on property and speak to visitors wherever they are using the Blink app. The included video doorbell offers a full head-to-toe HD view, giving clearer visibility of anyone at the door both day and night thanks to infrared night vision.

Both devices are designed for simple, wire-free installation and run on AA lithium batteries, offering up to two years of use without the need for constant maintenance or recharging. This makes it a convenient option for households looking for straightforward security without complex wiring or setup. Through the Blink app, users can receive real-time motion alerts, view live HD footage and use two-way audio to speak directly to visitors or potential intruders.

The system is designed to keep buyers connected to homes at all times, whether they're inside or away. The Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with free Video Doorbell is available from Amazon Prime. The bundle brings together outdoor surveillance and front-door monitoring in one package, allowing buyers to keep an eye on property and speak to visitors on the doorstep. From £24.99 Amazon.

The Outdoor 4 camera includes enhanced motion detection with dual-zone technology, helping to reduce unnecessary alerts and focus on more relevant activity. When paired with an optional subscription, it can also deliver person-specific notifications using embedded computer vision. As an alternative, Argos, the latest Ring Wireless Video Doorbell is reduced from £79.99 to £42.99. One buyer said: Pretty good to be honest, easy to set up, can edit the motion sensor.

Didn't realise you need a paid subscription to keep and re-review the footage though. At Yimbly, owned by this site's parent company ReachPLC, there is a front-door security system that requires no WiFi. The Lifemax Video Door Phone is a full-colour video intercom system with two-way audio and has a range of 130m. It's priced at £194.99 but using the discount code SUMMER10, this can be reduced to £175.49.

The Blink Outdoor 4 Camera has been rated highly on Amazon from over 3,000 reviews. One person said: Small, easy to install, good quality video, reasonably priced cloud plan, set up with Alexa notifications. For the price it's really excellent. Another said: I really like the Blink cameras as you don't have to have a subscription to make them work.

I have this one in my back garden. It is very easy to install and to connect to my phone so I can check that our garden is safe when we go away. A third person commented: This is the best camera system over any other brand. So very easy to use and set up the video quality is amazing and such a good price for this quality of a camera.

Buyers need to be aware that to benefit from the full range of functions, there is a monthly subscription. One buyer said: Brilliant easy setup. Bought on offer for a great deal. Clear pictures.

Shame about the ongoing subscription cost though. The basic package costs £2.50 a month or £24.99 a year if shoppers pay annually, representing a 17% saving, and covers one device. For Blink basic ai, prices start at £5.49 a month, billed monthly, or £34.99 for a 12-month subscription, billed annually. Shoppers can find out more about Blink subscriptions here.

Another buyer said: Excellent cameras at a fraction of the price of other systems. I've just upgraded to the latest cameras with the latest floodlight attachment and I've not had any connection problems like other people complained of. I also find it's a straight swap for the old floodlight attachment so I did not need to do any drilling in the wall for the new floodlight and camera, just slid the old one off, and new one on in seconds.

So overall I'm very happy with my Blink products. The Blink Outdoor 4 Camera is available from Amazon for £24.99 for members of Amazon Prime and people who sign up to Amazon Prime





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