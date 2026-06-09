Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain: A Relaxing and Adorable Outdoor Fountain

The Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain is a solar-powered, wire-free outdoor fountain that has been reduced in price from £169.99 to £107.99. It features a charming duck design and produces a soothing sound of trickling water. The fountain is designed to be positioned in direct sunlight for optimum performance.

With many homeowners sprucing up their gardens and outdoor spaces as summer finally arrives, shoppers have been singing the praises of an 'adorable' outdoor fountain they claim is 'very relaxing to listen to .

' The Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain, available at Charlies, has been reduced from £169.99 to £107.99 – and it's garnering glowing reviews. Featuring a charming duck design that's certain to spark conversation amongst guests, the item is both solar powered and completely wire-free. The soothing sound of trickling water accompanies a delightful design comprising one mother duck clutching an umbrella, surrounded by four endearing ducklings.

Water cascades down around the duck family from the umbrella, creating a lifelike rain effect. Charlies recommends positioning it in direct sunlight for optimum performance. The Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain isn't the only garden product currently discounted at Charlies, however. The retailer has also slashed the price of its Smart Solar DeccoBulb String Lights set of 40 in warm white, normally retailing at £39.99, now available for £24.99.

For those looking to brighten up their outdoor space on a tighter budget, Charlies also stocks the striking Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Balloon Hanging Ornament 45cm, reduced from £9.99 to just £6.99. It can be suspended from a tree, casting a warm, gentle glow across a garden or patio area. On the high street, Amazon stocks the bestselling BTGGG Water Feature for £69.99.

Featuring an elegant bowl design, it's ideal for virtually any outdoor space, including more compact gardens. Get the Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain from Charlies Shop the Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain The Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain is on sale at Charlies. £107.99 Charlies Buy Now Dunelm, meanwhile, is offering the Arno Sphere Water Feature for £79. While it requires mains power, the homeware retailer highlights its 'soothing waterflow and tranquil glow,' reports the Mirror.

Having accumulated 130 reviews, the Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain has proven hugely popular amongst shoppers refreshing their outdoor areas. One purchaser commented: 'Super birdbath, love it, arrived very well packaged.

'Easy to assemble plus no batteries or electrical supply required. Wonderful - instant joy. Was unsure if it would be as sturdy as it looks but it's brilliant. It's got the appearance of being solid, and is weighted well but easy to move if required.

Worked immediately too as the sun was out.

' Another customer shared: 'Arrived safely on time easy to put together, fairly strong, looks really nice just need the sun to shine very relaxing to listen to when the fountain is on and reasonable price Thank you. ' A third reviewer noted as part of an extensive five-star review : 'I think it's adorable.

It is a lovely deep aged gold colour, not bright or garish and it produces quite a large amount of sound which is surprising as each trickle is very small. I love this fountain and it is a lovely focal point for my small garden.

' They went on to say: 'The duck family is crafted very well and as a whole, is very well put together. ' One reviewer did raise a concern, noting: 'Looks very good - works well in the sun, but only one gripe is that it's a little light so a bit worried a storm will knock it over.

' Nevertheless, another satisfied purchaser remarked: 'Very pleased with the fountain, loving the sound of running water, very relaxing. ' A further customer awarded it five stars, writing in their review: 'The duck fountain was a present to my sister for her 70th birthday - she loved it. It has pride of place on her patio.





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Smart Solar Duck Family Fountain Outdoor Fountain Solar-Powered Wire-Free Charming Duck Design Soothing Sound Of Trickling Water Direct Sunlight Relaxing To Listen To Glowing Reviews Charlies Smart Solar Deccobulb String Lights Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Ball Amazon BTGGG Water Feature Arno Sphere Water Feature Homeware Retailer Mirror Reviews Purchasers Customers Satisfied Purchasers Glowing Reviews Charming Duck Design Soothing Sound Of Trickling Water Direct Sunlight Relaxing To Listen To Glowing Reviews Charlies Smart Solar Deccobulb String Lights Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Ball Amazon BTGGG Water Feature Arno Sphere Water Feature Homeware Retailer Mirror Reviews Purchasers Customers Satisfied Purchasers Glowing Reviews Charming Duck Design Soothing Sound Of Trickling Water Direct Sunlight Relaxing To Listen To Glowing Reviews Charlies Smart Solar Deccobulb String Lights Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Ball Amazon BTGGG Water Feature Arno Sphere Water Feature Homeware Retailer Mirror Reviews Purchasers Customers Satisfied Purchasers Glowing Reviews Charming Duck Design Soothing Sound Of Trickling Water Direct Sunlight Relaxing To Listen To Glowing Reviews Charlies Smart Solar Deccobulb String Lights Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Ball Amazon BTGGG Water Feature Arno Sphere Water Feature Homeware Retailer Mirror Reviews Purchasers Customers Satisfied Purchasers Glowing Reviews Charming Duck Design Soothing Sound Of Trickling Water Direct Sunlight Relaxing To Listen To Glowing Reviews Charlies Smart Solar Deccobulb String Lights Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Ball Amazon BTGGG Water Feature Arno Sphere Water Feature Homeware Retailer Mirror Reviews Purchasers Customers Satisfied Purchasers Glowing Reviews Charming Duck Design Soothing Sound Of Trickling Water Direct Sunlight Relaxing To Listen To Glowing Reviews Charlies Smart Solar Deccobulb String Lights Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Ball Amazon BTGGG Water Feature Arno Sphere Water Feature Homeware Retailer Mirror Reviews Purchasers Customers Satisfied Purchasers Glowing Reviews Charming Duck Design Soothing Sound Of Trickling Water Direct Sunlight Relaxing To Listen To Glowing Reviews Charlies Smart Solar Deccobulb String Lights Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Ball Amazon BTGGG Water Feature Arno Sphere Water Feature Homeware Retailer Mirror Reviews Purchasers Customers Satisfied Purchasers Glowing Reviews Charming Duck Design Soothing Sound Of Trickling Water Direct Sunlight Relaxing To Listen To Glowing Reviews Charlies Smart Solar Deccobulb String Lights Smart Solar Rainbow Solar Powered Flaming Ball Amazon BTGGG Water Feature Arno Sphere Water Feature Homeware Retailer Mirror

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