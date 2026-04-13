Smeg Kitchen Appliance Deals: Save on Kettle and Toaster Duo

Upgrade your kitchen with Smeg appliances! Get £20 off the KLF03 Kettle and benefit from discounts on the TSF02 Four Slice Toaster. This limited-time offer allows you to save on iconic, stylish kitchen essentials.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission learn more. If you're looking to refresh your kitchen appliances , a fantastic offer from Smeg is available that you won't want to miss. For a limited time, the renowned appliance brand is offering significant discounts on both its kettle and four-slice toaster, allowing you to save on stylish and matching kitchen upgrades.

The Smeg KLF03 Kettle, originally priced at £169.95, is now available with a £20 discount. This iconic design, inspired by the 1950s, features a durable, sleek enamel finish available in a variety of colours. It also boasts a powerful 3000W element for rapid water boiling. The kettle has a generous 1.7L capacity, sufficient for seven cups, and includes a 60° swivel base, a cord tidy, and anti-slip feet for added convenience and style. To claim the £20 discount on the KLF03 Kettle, use the code SAVEKETTLE20 until April 22, 2026. The Smeg TSF02 Four Slice Toaster is also on sale, with an original price of £159.95, and you can save an additional £20 on the kettle with the code SAVEKETTLE20 until April 22, 2026. This sleek toaster features six toasting levels for perfect browning and three cooking functions: defrost, reheat, and bagel. This is an ideal opportunity to outfit your kitchen with iconic Smeg designs at a reduced price. These limited-time offers can save you a total of £40 on the toaster and kettle duo. You can select from a wide range of Smeg colours, including muted options like Cream or Black, and bolder choices such as Pastel Green or Pink. The offer on the TSF02 Four Slice Toaster is valid until May 26, 2026. Designed with vintage elegance and modern performance, these Smeg appliances are designed to enhance your daily routine and look great in your kitchen. Every British kitchen needs a good kettle, and this Smeg model is one of the best. The 50s-inspired KLF03 design features a hard-wearing, sleek enamel finish and a 3000W element for quick boiling. Choose from a variety of colours, from Cream or Black to Emerald Green or Pink. The kettle is user-friendly, with a soft-opening lid, a balanced spout for easy pouring, and auto shut-off at 100°C. It also includes a 1.7L capacity, a 60° swivel base, a cord tidy, and anti-slip feet. The Smeg kettle also has a removable stainless-steel limescale filter and a concealed heating element to ensure great-tasting water. The Smeg TSF02 Four Slice Toaster complements the kettle perfectly. With its vintage elegance and modern functionality, the toaster makes everyday life more streamlined. The toaster has six toasting levels for ideal toasting and three cooking functions: defrost, reheat, and bagel. It includes extra-wide slots that can accommodate various bread types. The removable and washable crumb tray makes cleaning easy. The appliances match in design and feature sleek silver-toned accents, making this Smeg duo a must-have for any kitchen. Take advantage of these deals while they last. The Smeg TSF02 Four Slice Toaster is a stylish and functional appliance designed with six toasting levels to help you achieve the perfect toast every time. It offers three distinct cooking functions, including a defrost function for frozen bread, a reheat function to warm up previously toasted items, and a bagel function, which toasts only one side of the slice for a perfect bagel. The toaster is designed with two slots that can accommodate four slices of bread, and these slots are extra wide to easily fit larger items such as baguettes, farmhouse loaves, and artisan slices. Cleaning is made easy thanks to the removable and washable crumb tray, and the extra-wide slots feature automatic centring to ensure that any slice of bread, regardless of its thickness, is toasted evenly. The appliances are designed to match, not only in colour and design, but also in sleek silver-toned accents, which creates a cohesive and stylish look in any kitchen. This matching set is a highly desirable addition for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances. To avail of the deal on the Smeg KLF03 Kettle, use the code SAVEKETTLE20 until April 22, 2026. The offer on the TSF02 Four Slice Toaster is valid until May 26, 2026





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