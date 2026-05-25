Smile White Offers Discounts of Up to £1,300 on Aligner Packages

Smile White, a dentist-established care brand, is hosting its biggest sale of the year, offering discounts of up to £1,300 on its complex aligner packages. The company claims it is the UK's first smile care brand and the most affordable dentist-led clear aligner brand in Britain.

A dentist-established care brand Smile White is hosting its biggest sale of the year, offering discounts of up to £1,300 on its complex aligner packages .

The company claims it is the UK's first smile care brand and the most affordable dentist-led clear aligner brand in Britain. Smile White offers four aligner packages – Refresh, Mild, Moderate and Complex – designed to accommodate various treatment requirements from minor to more serious cases. Prices range from £995 to £3,595, with interest-free finance options available to distribute the cost across 30 monthly instalments.

Through Smile White's aligner packages, customers can straighten their teeth, eliminate gaps and correct their bite alignment. The brand states its retainers can achieve straight teeth within four to six months, according to average treatment durations. Smile White provides a complimentary e-consultation to evaluate one's smile and connect customers with the appropriate clear aligner package via four straightforward questions. The service then walks customers through the procedure before pairing them with a dental professional.

The company has accumulated over 7,500 reviews on Trustpilot, where users have given it a 4.6-star rating. Smile White's customers have praised the brand for its clear aligners, affordable pricing and excellent customer service.

However, one customer posted a mixed assessment as their treatment was underestimated. The brand's retainers are valued at a combined £995, included as standard in every package. Customers can also opt for professional teeth whitening, which is available as an additional service. For those purely seeking a brighter smile, alternative products such as the Wisdom Intense White Professional LED Teeth Whitening System and MySweetSmile Teeth Whitening Strips are available on the market.

These products claim to deliver stain elimination and whiter teeth within a short period. Nevertheless, the clock is ticking to take advantage of Smile White's sale reductions before it concludes on May 31





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Smile White Aligner Packages Dental Care Orthodontic Treatment Teeth Straightening

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