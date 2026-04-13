Smokers and Vapers Face Higher Prices as New Tobacco and Vaping Rules Come into Force

New regulations will significantly increase the cost of smoking and vaping products, impacting consumers and potentially altering purchasing habits. The changes include taxes on e-liquids, increased tobacco duties, and a potential ban on cigarette filters.

Smokers and vapers face significant price hikes later this year due to new government regulations. The Vaping Products Duty, effective from October 1st, will introduce a tax on e-liquids, alongside a one-off increase in tobacco duty on the same date.

Jenny Edman, a finance expert, highlighted the existing costs of cigarettes, noting that a 20-pack currently costs between £16 and £18, with premium brands nearing £19. The upcoming changes include a £2.20 increase per 100 cigarettes and £2.20 per 50g for other tobacco products like rolling tobacco. This measure aims to maintain a price difference between cigarettes and vapes following the introduction of the Vaping Products Duty.

The new duty will tax e-liquid at £2.20 per 10ml, potentially increasing the price of a standard 10ml bottle to around £6.60–£6.70 from roughly £3.99 currently. Larger refill bottles are expected to see even greater price increases. The government opted for a flat-rate excise duty instead of a tiered system based on nicotine strength. This will significantly impact products like a 100ml shortfill, which could rise from £15 to £41.40.

To incentivize vaping as a harm reduction method, the government is simultaneously increasing tobacco prices. The measures are linked to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which has garnered cross-party support in Parliament. The bill includes a historic ban on tobacco sales to those born on or after January 1, 2009, effectively raising the smoking age annually.

The government intends to use the vape tax to make vaping products less affordable for minors, following the ban on disposable vapes implemented in June 2025. The revenue generated from these taxes, estimated to exceed £500 million annually by 2028, will be allocated to public services, including the NHS and local stop-smoking initiatives.

The Government is still deliberating on a potential ban on cigarette filters as part of its strategy to phase out tobacco product sales. Ministers will receive new powers through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to regulate standalone cigarette filters, with the option of a ban. Health Minister Sharon Hodgson stated the government would only use its authority if evidence warranted it. She noted that regulations could encompass banning filters and regulating their packaging, advertising, and display.

Research on filters' health impact is ongoing, and no decision has been made on using these powers. The government will consider consulting on using these powers if sufficient evidence justifies action. Labour MP Jim Dickson advocated for an outright ban on filters, stating they offer no health benefits. He also explained that they were developed by the tobacco industry to create a false sense of security for smokers.

Filters, designed to absorb and capture some burned substances, are deemed “a fraud” by Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of the Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) charity. She asserts they do not protect health while contributing to environmental harm. Cheeseman urged the government to issue a call for evidence to establish effective regulations.

The Bill has passed both houses of Parliament, awaiting agreement on its final form before becoming law. Once enacted, those born after January 1, 2009, will be prohibited from purchasing tobacco, herbal smoking products, or cigarette papers. Authorities will also gain the ability to regulate the packaging, appearance, contents, and flavor of tobacco, vaping, and nicotine products, and to designate vape-free zones.

Cheeseman hailed the Bill as a pivotal moment for public health, ensuring that future generations will never be sold tobacco. The bill reflects a commitment to protecting the future generations from the health and social harms of smoking and vaping by setting strict conditions for their accessibility and use. The increase in prices aims to make these products less accessible, while the regulations seek to curb the detrimental health and environmental impacts associated with their use.





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