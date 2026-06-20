Snapchat Rapist Jailed for 16 Years in 'Sextortion' Case

Waleed Saeed, 31, targeted young Muslim and south Asian men, threatening to expose intimate images to their families, causing immense harm and fear among victims.

A rapist who exploited young Muslim and south Asian men's fear of shaming their families has been jailed for 16 years. Waleed Saeed, 31, posed as a young woman or transgender woman on Snapchat , targeting vulnerable victims he believed would be less likely to report him to police.

Among his victims were two boys aged 15 and 17, with his offending causing immense harm, a detective told the court. Saeed was sentenced for 17 offences against five victims, including rape, blackmail, and making indecent images of children. The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation in August 2024 after one victim was raped in a London park. Saeed first targeted the teen through Snapchat, then coerced him into meeting up in the park late at night on multiple occasions.

He wore a face mask during the abuse and rape. After months of investigation, police arrested Saeed in November 2024 and found intimate images linked to further unidentified victims on seized mobile phones. Further investigations revealed Saeed's crimes dated back to 2018, with him using several Snapchat accounts to target teenage boys across the UK. He would blackmail victims by threatening to expose them to their families, communities, universities, workplaces, and friends.

One victim, feeling suicidal, described the crime as a sin in his religion and a loss of trust with his family and friends. Another victim, blackmailed for £800, described the incident as 'mental torment' and feared Saeed would harm others upon his release. A third victim, a university student, also feared his family finding out due to his strict cultural background and experienced suicidal thoughts





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Sextortion Snapchat Rape Blackmail Young Men Muslim South Asian Shame Fear

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