SNL Writer Jimmy Fowlie's Sister Confirmed Dead; Case Now a Homicide Investigation

Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie announced the tragic death of his sister, Christina Lynn Downer, whose disappearance has now been classified as a homicide. Fowlie believes her social media was compromised before she went missing and is appealing for information.

The family of Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie has received the devastating news that his sister, Christina Lynn Downer , 38, is no longer alive.

Fowlie, who joined SNL in 2022 and is known for co-writing the popular 'Domingo' sketch, last saw his sister at the end of November. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has officially transitioned the case from a missing person investigation to a homicide investigation. Fowlie shared the heartbreaking update on his Instagram account, expressing a shift from prayers for her safe return to a plea for truth and accountability for those responsible.

Fowlie believes his sister’s phone and social media accounts were compromised in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. He alleges that the person who gained access to her accounts used them to conceal her absence, solicit money, and fabricate a narrative of her intentionally going 'off the grid.

' A suspicious post appeared on Downer’s Instagram weeks after she was reported missing, further fueling these concerns. The post, a seemingly normal holiday message, was later re-posted and highlighted, raising questions about its authenticity and timing. Fowlie is sharing these details publicly, fearing that those responsible are attempting to erase his sister’s memory and hoping someone with information will come forward. He emphasizes the importance of amplifying his sister’s story and remembering her as a beautiful and valued person.

Fowlie is urging the public to share his post and discuss her case, as she is no longer able to advocate for herself. He has shared numerous photos of Downer throughout her life, including childhood pictures and images from her wedding, as a way to keep her memory alive. Fowlie has requested that anyone with information contact the LAPD directly, stating he needs to step back from social media to cope with the overwhelming grief.

The case has garnered support from Fowlie’s SNL colleagues, who previously shared a missing persons bulletin. Downer was last known to be with her miniature pinscher, Rex. The LAPD has confirmed the ongoing homicide investigation





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Jimmy Fowlie Christina Lynn Downer Saturday Night Live Missing Person Homicide LAPD Social Media Investigation

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