Snooker Fans Unite in Criticism Over 'Depressing' Black Carpet at World Championship

Viewers of the 2026 World Snooker Championship are expressing widespread dissatisfaction with the new black carpet under the tables, citing a 'depressing' aesthetic and difficulties in defining players and balls. This marks a significant departure from traditional carpet colors used at the iconic Crucible venue.

Snooker enthusiasts watching the initial stages of the 2026 World Snooker Championship have voiced a consistent grievance, a point of contention that lies not with the primary television broadcasters, the BBC and TNT Sports , who jointly hold the rights to broadcast the entire tournament.

The issue stems from a seemingly minor detail that has significantly impacted the viewing experience for many: the introduction of a black carpet beneath the snooker tables. This departure from tradition has drawn widespread criticism for its aesthetic and functional implications.

On Sunday, Mark Allen secured his place in the last 16, defeating former top-16 player Zhang Anda with a score of 10-6. While the on-table action has been compelling, the visual presentation has been overshadowed by the unusual carpet choice.

Traditionally, snooker tournaments at the Crucible have utilized carpets of red or purple beneath the playing surface, a choice that aids in the overall lighting and clarity of the broadcast. However, recent tournaments have seen a shift to a black carpet. This has been met with a barrage of complaints from viewers who find the new aesthetic jarring and even detrimental to the viewing experience.

Many have pointed out the visual clash between the black carpet, the black waistcoats worn by players and referees, and the balls themselves, making it difficult to clearly distinguish outlines and movements on the table.

Comments from viewers vividly illustrate the dissatisfaction. One fan expressed, I am not a fan of the black carpet, particularly with the all-black clothing that most players wear. It creates a depressing look! Another viewer lamented, I hate the black carpet. Who's idea was that? I can hardly define the outline of players. A third individual echoed this sentiment, stating, I said this last time this carpet made an appearance at the Masters. It feels like there's a void of space and time around the table. This perception of a lack of definition and a somber atmosphere is a recurring theme among those critiquing the change.

Prior to 2026, the World Championship at the Crucible had a long-standing tradition of using red, beige, grey, or brown carpets. The colors of the arena are typically influenced by the tournament sponsor. For instance, during Betfred's sponsorship in 2013, the Crucible featured a blue carpet. Earlier sponsorships, such as 888's from 2006 to 2008, brought brighter green hues.

The iconic Embassy sponsorship, from 1978 to 2005, was characterized by the prominent use of red, yellow, and gold. This historical context highlights the significant deviation from established visual norms that the current black carpet represents.

The debate over the carpet color underscores the importance of aesthetic choices in sports broadcasting and how even seemingly small details can significantly impact audience perception and engagement





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World Snooker Championship Snooker Crucible Broadcasting Viewer Complaints

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