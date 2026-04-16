Snooker Legends Gather at Sheffield Cathedral for John Virgo Memorial Service

A moving tribute to snooker icon John Virgo saw former World Champions and fellow professionals gather at Sheffield Cathedral to celebrate his life and career following his passing at the age of 79.

A poignant memorial service was held at Sheffield Cathedral to honor the life and legacy of snooker luminary John Virgo , who passed away at the age of 79 earlier this year. The event drew a constellation of snooker's most esteemed figures, including former World Champions Dennis Taylor , Stephen Hendry, and Steve Davis, all present to pay their respects.

Virgo's widow, Rosie Ries, was also in attendance, alongside a host of other beloved snooker personalities such as Jimmy White, Ken Doherty, John Higgins, Cliff Thorburn, Shaun Murphy, and John Parrott. John Virgo, affectionately known to millions as the BBC's 'voice of snooker' for his insightful and often humorous commentary, left an indelible mark on the sport. Before becoming a commentator, Virgo enjoyed a successful playing career in the 1970s and 1980s. He later achieved widespread recognition as the co-host of the popular BBC1 Saturday night primetime show Big Break, sharing the screen with presenter Jim Davidson. This role further cemented his status as a household name and a cherished entertainer. Dennis Taylor, who clinched the snooker World Championship title in 1985, spoke movingly ahead of the service, acknowledging the void Virgo's absence would leave. He reflected on how everyone would miss Virgo's commentary, particularly during the upcoming snooker finals. Taylor lamented the loss of Virgo's iconic catchphrases, such as Where’s the cue ball going?, stating that snooker would simply not be the same without him. He reminisced about Virgo's unique talent, describing him as a showman, a commentator, and an entertainer par excellence, possessing a rare combination of skills. The service itself was a fitting tribute, meticulously arranged by 1997 World Champion Ken Doherty and master of ceremonies Rob Walker. Approximately 600 individuals were granted entry on a first-come, first-served basis, underscoring the widespread affection and respect for Virgo. The memorial service followed an earlier funeral that took place on St Valentine's Day, February 14, in Spain. Born in Salford on March 4, 1946, Virgo, a devoted Manchester United fan, discovered his passion for snooker through an unconventional childhood experience. A broken snooker cue, used by his mother to unfasten an airing rack, sparked his fascination. By the age of eight, he received his first snooker baize, learning to play by balancing it across the dinner table. His formative years were spent honing his skills in Manchester's Temperance Billiards Halls, environments that also introduced him to the world of betting, a pursuit that would later present personal challenges. Virgo turned professional in 1976, a period when snooker was experiencing a surge in popularity, amplified by the advent of colour television. His most significant playing achievement came three years later when he triumphed over Terry Griffiths in the 27th frame of that year's UK Championship. However, Virgo himself described this as both the best and worst day of his life. In a 2017 interview promoting his autobiography, he recounted arriving late to the final due to a change in timing he was unaware of, incurring penalties and facing boos from the crowd. Compounding the drama, BBC cameramen were on strike, meaning there was no televised footage of him lifting the trophy. Despite these setbacks, he maintained that it could have been worse, reiterating his mixed feelings about the experience. During that same season, Virgo reached his highest world ranking of 10, also securing the Bombay International and Pontins Professional titles in 1980. His best performance in a major tournament thereafter was reaching the semi-finals of the British Open in 1986. He eventually dropped out of the elite top 16 by the 1990-1991 season and retired from professional play in 1994, leaving behind a rich legacy as both a skilled player and an unparalleled commentator and entertainer who brought joy to countless fans





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Snooker World Gathers to Honour Legend John Virgo at Sheffield Cathedral MemorialSnooker's biggest names, including former world champions Stephen Hendry, Dennis Taylor, and Steve Davis, paid their respects to the late John Virgo at a moving memorial service held at Sheffield Cathedral. Virgo, renowned for his commentary and role on the TV show Big Break, passed away at 79.

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