Snooker World Gathers for John Virgo Memorial Service

Snooker legends and fans convened at Sheffield Cathedral to commemorate the life of John Virgo, the esteemed former player and BBC commentator who passed away at 79. The service featured tributes from iconic figures like Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis, celebrating Virgo's significant contributions to the sport both on and off the table.

The snooker world gathered today at Sheffield Cathedral to honor the memory of John Virgo , a beloved figure in the sport, who passed away at the age of 79. A poignant tribute service saw the attendance of numerous former world champions, including Dennis Taylor , Stephen Hendry, and Steve Davis. Virgo's widow, Rosie Ries, was also present, alongside other prominent snooker personalities such as Jimmy White, Ken Doherty, John Higgins, Cliff Thorburn, Shaun Murphy, and John Parrott.

John Virgo, celebrated for his insightful BBC commentary and often referred to as the sport's 'voice,' died in February of this year. His career spanned successful playing days in the 1970s and 1980s, followed by a prominent role as co-host of the popular BBC One Saturday night entertainment program, Big Break, alongside Jim Davidson. Dennis Taylor, the 1985 World Snooker Champion, reflected on Virgo's absence, stating that everyone would miss his commentary, especially as the snooker season commences this weekend. He fondly recalled Virgo's signature catchphrases, like Where’s the cue ball going?, acknowledging that while he himself had used it, Virgo had truly made it his own. Taylor lauded Virgo as a remarkable showman, commentator, and entertainer, emphasizing that he possessed all these qualities. The memorial service was meticulously arranged by 1997 World Champion Ken Doherty and master of ceremonies Rob Walker. Entry was granted to 600 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. This service followed an earlier funeral held for Virgo in Spain on Valentine's Day, February 14th. Born in Salford on March 4, 1946, and a lifelong supporter of Manchester United, Virgo's initial fascination with snooker was sparked by an unusual childhood observation. He became captivated by a broken snooker cue his mother used to reach an airing rack in their Salford terraced home. His own snooker journey began on Christmas Day 1954 when, at the age of eight, he received his first snooker baize, which he used to play frames by balancing it across the family dinner table. His formative years were spent honing his skills in a Manchester Temperance Billiards Hall. These environments also exposed him to gambling on horses and greyhounds, which would later present significant challenges in his life. The 1970s marked a period of resurgence for snooker as a spectator sport, amplified by the advent of color television, and Virgo turned professional in 1976. His most significant playing achievement arrived three years later when he defeated Terry Griffiths in a dramatic 27th frame of that year's UK Championship. However, in a 2017 interview promoting his autobiography, Virgo described this victory as both the 'best' and 'worst' day of his life. He recounted a chaotic experience where the final's timing was changed without his knowledge, leaving him six miles away in his hotel. Arriving flustered and 25 minutes late, he faced penalties of two frames and a booing crowd. He admitted to being so nervous he couldn't recall how he played. To compound the issue, BBC cameramen were on strike, meaning there was no televised footage of him lifting the trophy. Despite these setbacks, he acknowledged the situation could have been worse, thus deeming it the best and worst day. Virgo reached a career-high ranking of 10th that season and secured the Bombay International and Pontins Professional titles in 1980. His best performance in a major tournament thereafter was reaching the semi-finals of the British Open in 1986. However, he dropped out of the top 16 elite by the 1990-1991 season and retired from professional play in 1994. The funeral service for the late John Virgo was held in Spain on February 14th. Steve Davis, a former World Snooker Champion, was among the distinguished guests who paid their respects. Jimmy White, another renowned snooker professional, offered a thumbs-up to well-wishers gathered outside the cathedral. Dennis Taylor and Cliff Thorburn were photographed arriving for the memorial service. Stephen Hendry, a seven-time World Snooker Champion, was also present, joining fellow legends in remembrance. Rosie Ries, John Virgo's widow, was seen after the service concluded. The event was organized by Ken Doherty and Rob Walker. Entry was on a first-come, first-served basis for 600 attendees. John Parrott was seen departing the memorial service. Stephen Hendry was again noted among the attendees. Jimmy White acknowledged fans with a gesture. Stephen Hendry was pictured alongside other snooker legends honoring John Virgo. The text highlights the affection and respect Virgo commanded within the snooker community





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