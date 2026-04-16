Snooker World Gathers to Honour Legend John Virgo at Sheffield Cathedral Memorial

Snooker's biggest names, including former world champions Stephen Hendry, Dennis Taylor, and Steve Davis, paid their respects to the late John Virgo at a moving memorial service held at Sheffield Cathedral. Virgo, renowned for his commentary and role on the TV show Big Break, passed away at 79.

A poignant memorial service was held at Sheffield Cathedral to honour the life and legacy of John Virgo , a beloved figure in the world of snooker, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 79. The service saw a remarkable gathering of snooker's elite, with former world champions such as Dennis Taylor , Stephen Hendry, and Steve Davis in attendance.

Rosie Ries, Virgo's widow, was also present, alongside a constellation of snooker stars including Jimmy White, Ken Doherty, John Higgins, Cliff Thorburn, Shaun Murphy, and John Parrott. Virgo, widely celebrated as the BBC's quintessential 'voice of snooker' for his insightful commentary, died in February. His career spanned both playing success in the 1970s and 1980s, and a memorable stint as co-host of the popular BBC1 Saturday night entertainment show Big Break, alongside Jim Davidson. Dennis Taylor, the 1985 world champion, reflected on the void Virgo's absence would leave, particularly as the snooker season commences. He spoke of how Virgo's distinctive commentary and iconic catchphrases, such as Where’s the cue ball going?, would be sorely missed, lamenting that the game would simply not be the same without his unique presence. Taylor affectionately recalled Virgo's showmanship, commentary prowess, and undeniable entertainment value, summing him up as someone who truly had it all. The memorial service, thoughtfully arranged by 1997 world champion Ken Doherty and master of ceremonies Rob Walker, welcomed 600 guests on a first-come, first-served basis. This event followed a private funeral held for Virgo on February 14th in Spain. Born in Salford on March 4, 1946, Virgo, a devoted Manchester United supporter, discovered his passion for snooker through an unusual childhood encounter with a broken cue used by his mother. His first snooker table, received on Christmas Day 1954, was a humble 6ft 3in surface he would balance across the dinner table to play. His formative years were spent honing his skills in a Manchester Temperance Billiards Hall, an environment that also introduced him to gambling, a pursuit that would later present significant challenges. Virgo's playing career began to flourish in the 1970s, coinciding with snooker's growing popularity and the advent of colour television. He turned professional in 1976, achieving his most significant playing triumph in 1979 by defeating Terry Griffiths in the UK Championship final. However, Virgo later described this as both the best and worst day of his life, recounting how he was late for the final due to a change in scheduling and the subsequent penalty of two frames. Adding to the drama, BBC cameramen were on strike, meaning there was no televised footage of him lifting the trophy. Despite these setbacks, he reached a career-high world ranking of 10 that season and secured further titles in 1980. While his best major tournament performance was a semi-final appearance in the 1986 British Open, he eventually dropped out of the top 16 in the early 1990s before retiring in 1994. The television show Big Break, which he co-hosted from 1991 to 2002, is often credited with helping Virgo overcome significant financial difficulties





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