The Scottish National Party's chief executive is under scrutiny for allegations of misusing party money. Investigation results reveal extravagant purchases, lack of financial oversight, and calls for reforms.

Peter Murrell , the Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has faced a long‑running investigation into the use of party funds. The probe, which began in 2014, alleges that Murrell siphoned substantial amounts of money from the party over more than a decade.

According to the findings released by an independent inquiry, Murrell spent over £1.5 million of SNP money on luxury items, personal travel, and household goods, often without the knowledge of party leadership. The most striking revelations concern high‑price purchases such as a black Bremont ALT1 World Timer watch bought for £4,795 in 2017, a Jaguar I‑PACE worth £57,000, a motor‑home that cost £124,550, and a £33,000 Volkswagen Golf, for which a direct transfer of £16,498 was made from the party's accounts.

The allegations also point to a pattern of personal expenditure that far exceeded reasonable operating costs, including expensive kitchenware from Le Creuset, multiple Dyson vacuum cleaners, and a series of high‑end cameras and photographic equipment purchased for political events. These expenditures, which peaked in 2020 after Alex Salmond-former SNP leader and former First Minister-was cleared of legal charges, suggest a systematic misuse of party funds.

The inquiry's report, issued in May 2024, concluded that the SNP's financial oversight mechanisms were severely inadequate. The party's charters and internal controls failed to flag or prevent the large expenditure transactions, leaving an auditor's oversight void. Murrell's actions raised questions about the integrity of the party's governance, particularly as the national organization had been under scrutiny for charitable admissions and membership donations.

In November 2023, the party's own treasurer reportedly raised concerns, but there was no follow‑up, and the scrutiny was limited to isolated incidents. The final report recommends an overhaul of the party's accounting procedures, including independent external audits, a code of conduct for all officials, and a clear reporting line for questionable expenditures. The political fallout has been swift. Former SNP minister Alex Neil publicly condemned Murrell, stating that the alleged embezzlement had undermined public trust in the party.

Meanwhile, Labour's deputy leader Jackie Baillie called for a parliamentary inquiry, urging that no political funds were squandered by their own ranks. The allegations have also prompted calls from the Scottish Parliament's committee for a broader review of how political parties manage their finances. Murrell has been provisionally suspended, and his future testimony is slated for the upcoming high‑court hearing.

He has yet to publish a formal statement, but he is expected to face a detailed examination of his financial conduct in the coming weeks. The SNP's membership has reacted with a mixture of disappointment and anger, with many expressing fatigue over residual corruption scandals. The party claims to have instituted new oversight committees, but critics argue that deeper reforms are needed to restore public confidence. The scandal also sheds light on a broader issue of political accountability in Scotland.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond, who lost his seat in the 2017 general election, has maintained a left‑wing stance and has been in the media spotlight for his own legal battles. Despite the document's clearance of Salmond from allegations of wrongdoing, the timing of the investigation into Murrell's spending-coinciding with the period after Salmond's electoral defeat-has prompted debate about internal party politics.

Some observers suggest there may have been an attempt to divert attention from other internal disputes, while others argue that the focus on Murrell's expenses was a deserved reproach to an executive who had reaped personal benefits at the expense of the party and its supporters. The corruption allegations have further implications for the public perception of the SNP.

Mr. Murrell's conduct has been noted as one of the key factors that caused a downturn in the party's brand during the 2022 elections, where they suffered a loss of nine seats in the Scottish Parliament. Electoral analysts are monitoring whether the SNP can recover its image in the forthcoming election cycle. The scandal underscores the need for robust transparency practices. The final report urges that the SNP should adopt a strict covenant on financial accountability.

This would entail the appointment of an external audit firm to conduct annual reviews, the drafting of clear payment authorisation policy, the segregation of duties for financial transactions, and compulsory reporting to party membership. By instituting these measures, the party could demonstrate its commitment to integrity and potentially avert another crisis. Murrell has been described both as a catalytic force for modernization within the party and as a heavy weight in its financial structure.

Critics argue that his spending highlights the dangers of concentrating power without robust checks and balances. The political discourse in Scotland is likely to be dominated by debates around the enforcement of financial discipline and the necessity of preventing future misappropriation. The ultimate resolution of this case will no doubt serve as a litmus test for the SNP's commitment to reforms.

The inquiry's final day of public hearing is set for the last week of June, where a full defence will be heard. The case will then be forwarded to the Scottish courts. If found guilty, Murrell could face significant criminal penalties, along with a formal censure and debarment from public office. The SNP faces a critical juncture as it seeks to regain the public's trust and reassert its political standing in Scotland.





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