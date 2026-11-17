Scotland permanently closes the Ukrainian supersponsor scheme due to accommodation shortages. The SNP government accepted Professor Linda Bauld's review recommending an end to new applications, citing unsustainability.

The Scottish Government has permanently closed its Ukrainian supersponsor scheme following a comprehensive review that highlighted critical failures in securing adequate housing for displaced persons. SNP ministers confirmed the closure on Tuesday after Professor Linda Bauld, the chief social policy adviser, concluded that the initiative is no longer sustainable in its current form due to a severe shortage of accommodation.

Review Highlights Housing Crisis

The supersponsor scheme, originally designed to allow Scottish communities to sponsor Ukrainian refugees directly, has sponsored nearly 22,000 people since the conflict began. However, the review found that uncapped arrival numbers grew well beyond initial projections, creating an impossible demand for temporary welcome accommodation. Professor Bauld's report identified securing sufficient housing as one of the most significant challenges, noting that limited long-term housing capacity resulted in protracted stays in hotels and emergency centers.

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This housing bottleneck forced the government to repurpose two passenger ships, the MS Victoria and MS Ambition, docking them in Edinburgh and Glasgow to serve as accommodation. While the review noted these vessels provided greater dignity and safeguarding stability compared to other emergency models, the approach was described as costly and indicative of the broader systemic strain on Scotland's infrastructure.

Political Fallout and Opposition Criticism

The closure has sparked intense political debate, with Scottish Conservative housing spokesman James Adams accusing the SNP of prioritizing political grandstanding over practical planning. Adams argued that the government made promises to appear more generous than other UK nations but failed to provide the necessary accommodation and long-term support structures. He claimed that Scots opened their homes in good faith while Ukrainians now face homelessness and uncertainty due to this administrative failure.

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Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also criticized the administration, stating that he had warned the scheme would never reopen when it was paused in 2022. Cole-Hamilton highlighted that hundreds of refugees reported as homeless and noted a lack of support for local authorities tasked with integrating guests. He asserted that the government sought good news photocalls without completing the hard graft required to support the influx of people fleeing the war.

Government Response and Future Commitments

Equalities Minister Simita Kumar stated that the government accepts the recommendation to close the scheme to new applicants but emphasized that this does not end Scotland's commitment to Ukrainian refugees. Kumar pointed out that as of the end of June, nearly 30,000 Ukrainians had arrived in the UK with a Scottish sponsor, including 21,746 sponsored directly by the Scottish Government. She argued that the review highlights lessons in planning and operational delivery that will shape responses to future humanitarian crises.

Kumar expressed deep gratitude to the individuals, communities, and public services that responded with compassion during the initial influx. She maintained that the scale and speed of the response reflected the best of the country, despite the operational challenges. Refugees seeking sanctuary can still apply through the broader UK Homes for Ukraine scheme, which remains open as an alternative pathway for those needing protection.

Lasting Impact on Refugees and Policy

Professor Bauld's review noted that the inability to secure stable housing had negative implications for refugee well-being, eroding independence and hindering integration. Many displaced individuals experienced repeated moves between temporary accommodations, disrupting their ability to establish normal lives or find employment. The Scottish Government initially paused the supersponsor scheme in 2022 to ensure existing arrivals could be accommodated safely while the review was launched.

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The permanent closure marks a significant shift in Scotland's approach to welcoming Ukrainian nationals. While the immediate crisis of accommodating the initial wave has been addressed through various emergency measures, the government acknowledges the need for better planning and partnership working. The lessons learned from the supersponsor scheme will inform how Scotland manages future humanitarian needs, aiming to balance rapid response with sustainable long-term support infrastructure.