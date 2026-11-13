New House of Commons Library analysis commissioned by the SNP reveals food prices surged 39.6% between 2020 and 2026, intensifying political criticism of the Labour Government's economic management.

Scottish National Party leaders have launched a sharp condemnation of the current administration, accusing Mayor Andy Burnham of failing families as new official data reveals a dramatic surge in the cost of basic necessities. Analysis commissioned by the SNP and conducted by the House of Commons Library indicates that the average price of food and non-alcoholic drinks in the UK has risen by 39.6 percent over a six-year period. This statistic spans from September 2020 to September 2026, highlighting a sustained inflationary trend that has placed severe financial strain on households across the nation.

Core Data Reveals Steep Food Cost Increases

The detailed breakdown provided by the House of Commons Library establishes a clear baseline for the cost of living crisis, showing that average weekly household spending on food and non-alcoholic drinks was £63.70 in the 2019/20 period. In contrast, the subsequent six years have seen this figure climb significantly, with the total increase reaching nearly 40 percent by September 2026. These figures are not merely abstract economic indicators but represent tangible hardships for everyday consumers who are now paying substantially more for the same quantity of groceries.

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Specific commodity prices further illustrate the depth of this inflationary pressure. The average cost of a 1kg pack of minced beef rose by 22 percent, jumping from £8.92 in January 2025 to £10.87 in September of this year. Similarly, a 300g pack of fish fingers and other breaded fish items increased by 21 percent, moving from £2.63 to £3.19. Fresh fish products have also seen dramatic hikes, with the price of a kilogram of cod rising by 33 percent over an 18-month period, climbing from £19.09 to £25.56.

SNP Criticizes Labour Government Inaction

Mr. Doogan, a prominent SNP figure, issued a blistering critique of the Labour Government, stating that Andy Burnham promised to cut the cost of living but has instead overseen increases in every major household bill. He argued that this financial burden has left many families thousands of pounds worse off, describing Brexit Britain as broken where basic essentials are becoming increasingly unaffordable for most people. The SNP contends that the Labour Government is sitting on its hands, doing next to nothing to alleviate the pressure on hard-pressed households.

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Political tensions are further heightened by concerns over energy costs. Mr. Doogan noted that while people had previously warned of households choosing between heating and eating, the current reality is even more dire. With the price of food up 40 percent and energy bills set to be around £1,200 higher than the Labour Party promised this winter, many families are now struggling to afford either essential service. He emphasized that Andy Burnham is failing families and breaking his promises, having presided over soaring prices and declining living standards.

The SNP has called for immediate intervention, urging the Labour Government to get its head out of the sand and bring forward a meaningful package of emergency support for households this winter. Mr. Doogan argued that the current situation is not good enough for Scotland, particularly given that families in energy-rich Scotland should not be paying some of the highest prices in Europe. The party maintains that Scotland needs independence to utilize its energy wealth effectively, thereby lowering bills and building a better future for its citizens.

Government Defense and Economic Outlook

In response to the mounting criticism, a UK Government spokesperson acknowledged that many households are still feeling the pressure of the cost of living, which they claim is why they are taking action to keep prices down. The spokesperson highlighted that this Budget provided breathing space through £100 of energy support for millions of households. Additionally, they pointed to continued support for motorists through the fuel duty freeze and reduced tariffs on everyday essentials as key components of their strategy to mitigate inflationary effects.

The UK Government has also framed food security as a matter of national security, stating that they are working with farmers, food producers, and retailers to strengthen the UK's resilience. While the SNP and opposition parties view the current economic data as evidence of policy failure, the government maintains that their measures are designed to provide stability and support during this challenging economic period. The divergence in perspectives underscores the ongoing political debate regarding the effectiveness of current fiscal policies and their impact on ordinary citizens.

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As the winter season approaches, the pressure on households is expected to remain high, with the £1,200 energy bill variance relative to Labour promises serving as a focal point for political discourse. The detailed statistics from the House of Commons Library provide a factual backbone to the SNP's campaign, offering concrete evidence of the 39.6 percent rise in food costs. This data will likely continue to influence public opinion and political strategy as families navigate the ongoing cost of living crisis and evaluate the performance of both local and national leadership.