SNP Embezzlement Scandal to Focus on Party Structures and Practices

The SNP embezzlement scandal is set to move beyond individual cases and focus on the party's structures and practices that allowed the embezzlement to occur for so long. John Swinney's leadership is under threat from within his own party ranks and the party's fundraising practices are under scrutiny.

The SNP embezzlement scandal is set to move beyond the individual cases of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon, and focus on the party's structures and practices that allowed the embezzlement to occur for so long.

John Swinney, the party's leader, may face significant challenges as the spotlight turns to the party's acceptance of false receipts and conspicuous purchases. The party's rank and file members are likely to demand a new broom to clear out the cobwebs and skeletons that lurk in the upper echelons of the party. Swinney's leadership is also under threat from within his own party ranks, particularly from Stephen Flynn, a young and ambitious politician who wants to take over the leadership.

Flynn represents the next generation of the party and is more in touch with the younger age cohort that is pro-independence but questioning whether the SNP is the correct platform for constitutional change. The party's fundraising practices are also under scrutiny, particularly the 2017 fundraiser launched on Sturgeon's watch which raised £667,000 via a website called ref.scot.

The fundraiser was described as 'ringfenced' for the purpose stated on the website, but it is argued that this was a misleading statement as the money raised was not protected for a particular purpose but was instead used for the party's general activities. The SNP's argument that it is a pro-independence party and therefore its day-to-day operations are all about achieving and winning another referendum is also under scrutiny, as it is argued that this is a flawed argument as the word 'ring-fenced' means 'protected and only able to be used for a particular purpose'





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