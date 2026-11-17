The Scottish Government proceeds with hyperscale AI data centre plans, ignoring internal warnings about electricity grid stability and minimal local economic benefits.

The Scottish National Party government is moving forward with plans for giant artificial intelligence data centres, even as experts and civil servants warn of severe strain on the national electricity supply. Up to 25 proposals for hyperscale facilities are currently under consideration across Scotland, creating a direct conflict between digital expansion and sustainability targets.

Energy Infrastructure Tensions Exposed

Scottish Enterprise commissioned a report by Frazer-Nash Consultancy to analyze the opportunities and challenges of these developments. The study, completed in May, highlights clear tensions between the massive energy demands of hyperscale computing and Scotland's existing sustainability goals. Utility companies have expressed concern that they cannot quickly connect multiple large power demands to parts of the electricity grid that are already under rising pressure.

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Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Views

Dr Kat Jones of Action to Protect Rural Scotland criticized the delay in publishing the report, noting that ministers were aware of the findings since March. She stated that the document confirms concerns about limited job creation and risks to the energy system. Scottish Tory energy spokesman Liam Kerr called for ambition in attracting investment but insisted that ministers must ensure the energy infrastructure is fit for the future.

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Economic Impact and Workforce Concerns

The Frazer-Nash Consultancy study found that most employment associated with data centres is concentrated in the temporary construction phase. Direct on-site staffing is described as relatively light touch and modest, offering limited direct value to local economies if hardware is imported. The report recommended developing a domestic supply chain for construction, grid services, operations, and maintenance to mitigate these economic limitations.

Operational Challenges and Future Steps

Internal Scottish Government emails reveal that senior civil servants warned of higher electricity bills and water shortages for local residents. One deputy director for domestic climate change highlighted the risk that locals would bear the brunt of increased energy prices while seeing little benefit. Campaigners argue that the government ignored calls for a moratorium, describing the lack of transparency as a significant oversight in managing the digital infrastructure landscape.