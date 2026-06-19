SNP Holds Arbroath and Broughty Ferry Seat in Tight By-Election Amid Low Turnout

The SNP retained the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry parliamentary seat in a by-election marked by low voter turnout and a fragmented opposition, while the Conservatives gained a nearby seat in Aberdeen South.

The Scottish National Party ( SNP ) has secured a victory in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry by-election, one of two significant parliamentary contests held in Scotland this week.

The by-election was triggered when the incumbent SNP MP Stephen Gethins resigned his Westminster seat after winning election to the Scottish Parliament, where he now serves as Minister for Europe, External Affairs and Energy. Gethins had previously held the seat with a narrow majority of approximately 900 votes, making the constituency a target for opposition parties.

Rivals from Labour, the Conservative Party, and the Liberal Democrats contested the seat, aiming to capitalize on perceived vulnerability for the SNP following recent leadership instability. Polling stations were open from 7 am to 10 pm on Thursday, June 18, and the result was announced just before 2 am, confirming SNP retention of the seat. The winning candidate, Lara Bird, received 9,802 votes, accounting for 40.39% of the total vote.

Bill Reid of the Reform Party came second with 4,841 votes (19.95%), while Jack Cruickshanks for the Conservatives secured 4,524 votes (18.64%). Voter turnout was 31.36%, a substantial decrease from the nearly 58% recorded in the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, in the concurrent Aberdeen South by-election, the Conservatives successfully captured the seat from the SNP. The Scottish by-elections coincided with a third contest in Makerfield, Greater Manchester, where Labour candidate Andy Burnham is expected to challenge Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's leadership if successful





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SNP By-Election Arbroath And Broughty Ferry Lara Bird Scottish Politics Voter Turnout Conservative Gain Aberdeen South Makerfield Andy Burnham Keir Starmer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SNP target to build 110,000 affordable homes could be sunk by skills shortagesEXCLUSIVE: Nationalist ministers have been accused of having 'no clue' over the size of the workforce needed to end Scotland's ongoing housing emergency.

Read more »

SNP government needs to ensure it plugs a growing skills gapRecord View says a generation of youngsters face being left in low-wage employment when they could be filling Scotland's skills shortage.

Read more »

Oil and gas 'betrayal' could cost SNP at Aberdeen South by-electionThe SNP's ‘equivocation’ on the future of North Sea oil and gas could leave the party vulnerable in crucial vote, according to a former party strategist

Read more »

SNP council bans staff from wearing Scotland tops or displaying flagsDerek Milligan, Labour's leader on Midlothian council, said the ban was 'political correctness gone daft'.

Read more »