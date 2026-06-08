SNP Must Face Westminster Probe Over Embezzled Funds, Says Former Scottish Tory Leader

Baroness Ruth Davidson calls for a UK parliamentary investigation into SNP finances after former chief executive Peter Murrell admitted embezzling £400,000, raising concerns about the misuse of taxpayer money allocated to the party. She urges the SNP to sue Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon to recover assets, while current SNP leader John Swinney downplays the need for an inquiry. The scandal involves luxury purchases and gifts, and experts warn that most of the stolen funds may not be recovered without legal action.

The SNP must face a Westminster investigation into the embezzlement scandal involving former chief executive Peter Murrell , who pleaded guilty to stealing £400,000 from party funds.

Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Ruth Davidson argued that UK taxpayers' money may have been misused, as the SNP receives public funding through the 'short money' system. She emphasized that an inquiry is necessary because the stolen funds likely included taxpayer money, and the party must attempt to recover the assets, possibly by suing both Murrell and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Sturgeon denies knowledge of the crimes but faces scrutiny over her leadership during the period when financial red flags were ignored. The scandal involved lavish purchases such as motorhomes, hoovers, and expensive salt and pepper shakers, some of which were gifts for Sturgeon. Davidson expressed astonishment at current SNP leader John Swinney's dismissal of calls for an investigation, stating that taxpayers deserve answers.

The Scottish Affairs Committee is set to debate whether to launch an inquiry, while opposition parties stress the need to protect public funds. Meanwhile, Davidson also highlighted her new campaign on student finance reform, criticizing the current loan system as a 'tax on aspiration' that traps graduates in growing debt due to high interest rates.

The Prosper group, alongside former Conservative Mayor Andy Street, is urging the Chancellor to overhaul the system to make loans realistically repayable, especially for middle earners. Cabinet ministers have acknowledged the need for reform, and the government has already frozen some interest rates amid inflation spikes. Davidson warned that a generation of young people is being penalized for pursuing education, facing charges that exceed their original borrowings





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SNP Embezzlement Peter Murrell Nicola Sturgeon Westminster Investigation Taxpayer Money Short Money Ruth Davidson John Swinney Scottish Affairs Committee

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