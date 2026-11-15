SNP Presiding Officer Kenneth Gibson Faces Bullying Allegations

Former SNP figures accuse Kenneth Gibson of bullying. The Presiding Officer faces criticism over past behavior as the party insists on insufficient evidence for complaints.

Multiple former members of the Scottish National Party have leveled serious allegations against Kenneth Gibson, the current Presiding Officer of Holyrood. These former figures claim that Gibson engaged in bullying behavior and displayed aggressive conduct during his tenure as a backbench MSP. The accusations have resurfaced with significant intensity, drawing attention to his historical interactions within the party.

Allegations of Temper Tantrums And Gender Bias

Dorothy-Grace Elder, a former Nationalist MSP who served from 1999 to 2002 before sitting as an independent, provided detailed accounts of Gibson's behavior to the Sunday Mail. She stated that colleagues had complained about his uncontrolled temper tantrums and his specific attitude toward women for many years. Elder noted that women who raised complaints were consistently dismissed by party leadership.

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Elder recalled approaching whip Bruce Crawford to suggest that Gibson attend anger management sessions. Crawford reportedly refused this request, arguing that such an intervention would be undignified for Gibson. She further described Gibson as someone who engaged in whispering and malicious gossip against numerous colleagues, creating a hostile environment for those around him.

Dr. Malcolm Kerr, a retired general practitioner and former SNP official, also came forward with his own account of the situation. Kerr revealed that he had submitted a formal bullying complaint against Gibson previously. He expressed disbelief at the party's recent assertion that these matters had been thoroughly investigated, stating that he never received any outcome reports regarding his own submission.

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Party Response And Internal Process Disputes

The Scottish National Party has maintained that it handled these historical matters in accordance with its internal processes. An SNP spokesman insisted that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with any of the complaints that were raised years ago. The party's position is that all referred issues were addressed appropriately within their established frameworks at the time.

However, former officials dispute the completeness of these internal reviews. Dr. Kerr explained that when members were invited to submit complaints to solicitor-advocate Lesley Johnston in December 2000, it was explicitly stated that she was collating complaints rather than actively investigating them. He noted that none of the members involved were ever informed of the results of their submissions, casting doubt on the efficacy of the party's past actions.

Exclusions And Media Relations Concerns

The severity of these claims was highlighted by an ex-SNP official who stated she left the party due to its failure to take action against Gibson. This departure underscores the depth of frustration among former party members regarding how their concerns were managed. The individual's exit served as a public indicator that the internal culture failed to address the reported behaviors adequately.

Elder also commented on Gibson's relationship with the press, describing his dislike of media coverage as paranoid. She suggested this attitude might stem from past scandals in his personal life. According to her account, many individuals witnessed Gibson having hysterical outbursts, which contradicts the public image he currently holds as a presiding officer.

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Current Stance Of Kenneth Gibson

When approached for comment regarding these renewed allegations, Kenneth Gibson failed to respond. This silence follows his previous refusal to comment when challenged about the allegations in the Scottish Parliament last week. His lack of direct engagement contrasts sharply with the detailed narratives provided by his former colleagues.

The controversy emerges just a week after initial reports detailed a catalogue of bullying allegations against the Presiding Officer. These earlier reports claimed that such issues had been swept under the carpet by the party leadership. The timing suggests a sustained period of scrutiny for Gibson as he continues in his high-profile role at Holyrood.

As these accounts continue to circulate, the focus remains on the historical handling of conduct complaints within the Scottish National Party. Former members argue that the lack of transparency and the dismissal of complainants allowed a problematic culture to persist. The ongoing debate highlights tensions between institutional loyalty and the need for accountability in political institutions.