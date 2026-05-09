SNP Will Be Returned to Power After Sweeping Election Victory

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has secured their fifth term in power at Holyrood, winning an unprecedented election victory on Saturday. The battle for second place between Labour and Reform proved to be a surprise, with both parties ending up with 17 seats after the final results were announced.

The SNP will be returned to power for an unprecedented fifth term in power at Holyrood after winning a sweeping election victory today. The final List result didn't arrive until the early hours of Saturday morning, but it turned up an unprecedented twist.

While the SNP's 58 seats were enough to secure an 'emphatic' victory, as described by John Swinney despite the loss of six seats from 2021, it was the battle for second place that brought about the big surprise. With Labour and Reform jostling to be seen as the main opposition, they could not be separated and both ended on 17 seats when the final results came in.

And there was jubilation for the Scottish Greens after the party won constituency races in Edinburgh and Glasgow, ending on a record 15 seats in fourth place. The Conservatives dropped a whopping 19 seats to end up with 12 and the Lib Dems took six more than 2021, finishing with 10 seats after taking a number from the SNP. Turnout was low across the board, with only one constituency, Glasgow Kelvin and Maryhill, showing an increase in voters.

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