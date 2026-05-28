Snubbed England Stars Harry Maguire and Phil Foden Enjoy Time in the Sun After World Cup Dreams Dashed

England stars Harry Maguire and Phil Foden are spending time in the sun after being left out of the World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel. Maguire has been hanging out with his wife Fern, while Foden has been playing in the pool with his kids. Their exclusion from the squad has proven particularly controversial, with Maguire's family expressing their disappointment on social media. Tuchel has defended his decision, saying that it was not a personal decision, but rather a decision for the good of the team.

Snubbed England stars Harry Maguire and Phil Foden are spending time in the sun after their World Cup dreams were dashed by Thomas Tuchel . The overlooked duo have been packing for the beach and pool while their England team-mates prepare to make waves in North America.

Maguire, 33, is hanging out with his wife of almost four years, Fern, while 26-year-old Foden has been playing in the pool with his three kids Ronnie, True, and Phil Jr, presumably alongside his partner Rebecca Cooke. They wasted no time in making arrangements, sharing snaps of their trips less than a week after Tuchel confirmed his squad.

Meanwhile, their England team-mates are preparing to check in for what they hope will be an extended stay at the Swope Soccer Village, the training facility of Sporting Kansas City. They face friendlies against New Zealand on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 10, both in south Florida, before getting their campaign underway against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.

Harry Maguire has been hanging out in the sun with his wife Fern after his England snub Phil Foden has been lounging by the pool with his kids Ronnie, True, and Phil Jr Maguire's exclusion from the squad has proven particularly controversial after a strong few months with Manchester United. The international stalwart has been part of the furniture for his country since breaking through at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and always performed reliably.

Maguire said on social media that he was shocked and gutted at the decision, writing: I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer. Those close to Maguire were even more forthright in their disappointment, with the star's mother Zoe saying that she was absolutely disgusted by the turn of events, and his brother Joe calling it the worst decision hes ever seen.

Maguire's wife Fern also shared that she was beyond devastated on Instagram, adding: There was nothing else you could have possibly done to prove your worth. I don't need to tell you how admired you are, just a shame you were up against a single opinion. Forever behind you my love. Phil Foden has not reacted publicly to his omission but it was less of a surprise after a difficult couple of seasons in which he has struggled with burnout.

Thomas Tuchel said Maguire and his family's public reaction was not necessary Maheta Molango, the chief executive of the Players' Football Association, called Foden a victim of the crazy calendar. In his press conference on Friday, the England manager explained his reasoning for leaving out Maguire as he was forced to defend a number of calls under scrutiny, such as the omission of stars like Cole Palmer and Foden, and the inclusion of wildcards like Jordan Henderson and Ivan Toney.

Read More JEFF POWELL MBE: Here's what Harry Maguire's undignified wailing over World Cup snub could cost him It's not necessarily the best and most talented player who is picked, he said. It's the best team. We chose a very balanced squad. I can guarantee we have 26 players who are committed to team spirit and being unselfish.

We have to pick the squad we are convinced by and who we love. It comes down to who do we really trust? Who delivered? Who helped with the culture?

Who are the leaders? It's about the energy, the connection and the trust. Tuchel also had little time for Maguire's very public reaction, deeming it not necessary. I respected his personality and quality a lot, he had an outstanding season, Tuchel added.

But still, I was a bit surprised because we had a private conversation when he could express his feelings and that was fair enough. I felt his disappointment. I felt that he was upset. I can see all the arguments to have him in camp.

But it's just a decision, not a personal decision, just a decision for someone else. It his response was not necessary, let's put it like this.





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