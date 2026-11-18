REC Equine Specialists has apologized after racehorse So You Are was found in a skip at a Sydney landfill. The company takes full responsibility for the disposal failure.

REC Equine Specialists has issued an unreserved apology after the body of racehorse So You Are was discovered in a waste skip at a Sydney landfill, sparking outrage across the equestrian community. The incident occurred after builder Gregg Jowett shared video footage on Facebook showing the deceased horse in a container at the Lucas Heights waste disposal site in southern Sydney. Bjorn Baker, the trainer of So You Are, subsequently confirmed that the animal found at the facility was indeed the racehorse.

Details of The Disposal Error

The waste management company Cleanaway, which operates the Lucas Heights landfill, stated that the horse carcass arrived via a small tipper truck that was not permitted on the tipping face for safety reasons. Consequently, Cleanaway transferred the carcass into a skip bin to facilitate its safe disposal at the site, as the landfill is licensed to accept and dispose of animal carcasses. This procedural decision led to the visible placement of the horse in a skip, which was later captured and shared online by Gregg Jowett.

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REC Equine Takes Responsibility

Dr Jonathan Lumsden, managing partner of REC Equine Specialists, apologized unreservedly for the distress caused by the footage shared on social media. The horse was brought to the hospital on Monday, 16 November, for emergency treatment of severe colic and was humanely euthanized under anesthesia after veterinary efforts failed to save him. REC Equine Specialists contracted an external service provider for the collection and burial, but Lumsden acknowledged that the process was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are.

Racing NSW Condemns The Incident

Racing NSW released a statement condemning the manner in which So You Are's body was left, describing the images as distressing for all involved parties and for the broader community that cares deeply about horses. The organization emphasized that the horse deserved to be treated with dignity and respect throughout the entire process. This incident highlights a significant failure in the chain of care from the veterinary hospital to the final burial site.

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Immediate Changes And Future Actions

Effective immediately, REC Equine Specialists has ceased using the service provider involved in this incident and is conducting a comprehensive review of how contracted care providers handle horses after death. The company is working with Cleanaway and Racing NSW to establish exactly how this occurred and to implement new processes to ensure such an event never happens again. Dr Lumsden has spoken personally with So You Are's owners and trainer to offer further apologies and share the findings of the investigation.

Public Request And Next Steps

Out of respect for So You Are and those who loved him, REC Equine Specialists has requested that the footage not be shared further to minimize additional distress to the connections. The company vows that no owner should have to experience the trauma caused by this incident and is committed to transparency in the findings. This case serves as a critical reminder of the importance of rigorous oversight in the care of animals after death.