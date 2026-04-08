Social Connections, Physical Health, and Spirituality Key to Mental Well-being in Older Canadians

A University of Toronto study reveals that older Canadians with strong social connections, good physical health, and spiritual engagement are significantly more likely to experience complete mental health. The research, based on data from the 2022 Mental Health and Access to Care Survey, highlights the importance of these factors in promoting well-being among adults aged 65 and older.

A new study examining adults aged 65 and older reveals a significant correlation between complete mental health and specific lifestyle factors. The research, conducted by the University of Toronto and based on data from Statistics Canada's 2022 Mental Health and Access to Care Survey (MHACS), highlights the importance of social connections, physical health , and spiritual engagement in promoting well-being among older Canadians.

The study's focus extends beyond the absence of mental illness, emphasizing the presence of meaning, satisfaction, and strong social connections as crucial components of complete mental health. This perspective shifts the discourse from simply treating disorders to actively fostering flourishing in later life. The research involved 2,024 respondents and provides valuable insights into the factors that contribute to complete mental health (CMH) and the absence of psychiatric disorder (APD) in the aging population. \Researchers found that older adults were significantly more likely to experience both APD and CMH if they were married or in a common-law relationship, indicating the importance of stable partnerships. Strong social support emerged as a key predictor, more than doubling the likelihood of achieving CMH. This underscores the crucial role of social relationships in buffering against psychological distress and promoting resilience, happiness, and a sense of purpose. Additionally, the study highlighted the importance of physical health. Older adults who rated their physical health as fair or better, and who reported no chronic pain, sleep problems, or limitations in daily activities, demonstrated improved mental health outcomes. Spirituality also played a significant role, with those who considered religion or spirituality important in their daily lives exhibiting higher odds of both APD and CMH. The study suggests that spiritual beliefs can offer coping mechanisms, providing meaning, hope, and a sense of community, particularly during times of health decline or significant life transitions. The study also noted that living in a large urban center was linked to lower odds of complete mental health compared to rural living, suggesting that the environment can play a role. \The study's authors emphasize the complex interplay of social, physical, and environmental factors in shaping mental health in aging. This highlights the need for a holistic approach to promoting well-being in older adults. The findings underscore the potential of modifiable factors to improve mental health outcomes. The study suggests that public health strategies that strengthen social support networks, address pain and sleep problems, and promote meaningful engagement could substantially enhance the well-being of older adults. The research team recommends targeted interventions, including social programming, pain management strategies, sleep treatments, and community-based support systems, to help more older Canadians achieve complete mental health. These interventions could be tailored to address the specific needs of older adults, helping them to flourish in their later years. The study findings provide a valuable framework for developing and implementing effective interventions to promote mental well-being in the aging population, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more fulfilling later life for Canadians





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