Social Inequalities and Sleep Health: Study Links Economic Factors to Rest

A new JAMA Network Open study of 12,403 participants reveals how food insecurity and housing challenges directly impact sleep duration and consistency, highlighting critical social disparities.

A comprehensive study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that social inequalities significantly impact long-term sleep health. Researchers analyzed data from the National Institutes of Health to demonstrate how economic stability and living conditions dictate rest patterns.

Study Methodology and Data Scope

The cross-sectional research utilized data from 12,403 participants enrolled in the National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program. Each participant provided at least 180 days of sleep data derived from Fitbit wearable devices, including historical records prior to enrollment. This massive dataset encompassed more than 14.3 million daily sleep records collected over a median monitoring period of 982 days, which is approximately 2.7 years.

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To measure social determinants of health, participants completed a survey assessing four specific domains. These domains included social and community context, economic stability, neighborhood environment, and healthcare access and quality. The researchers analyzed device-estimated main sleep episodes to calculate average daily sleep duration. They also measured day-to-day sleep duration variation by calculating the standard deviation of nightly sleep duration across all available days.

Economic Stability Impact on Sleep Duration

Economic stability emerged as the most critical factor influencing sleep health in this analysis. Participants who experienced neither food nor housing insecurity slept an average of 10.70 minutes longer per day. They also demonstrated 8.70 minutes less variability in their sleep duration compared to individuals facing both financial and housing challenges.

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Overall, individuals in the highest third of social determinants of health scores slept 5.82 minutes longer per day than those in the lowest third. This difference remained significant after accounting for sociodemographic and lifestyle factors. The data indicates that favorable social conditions are directly linked to both longer and more consistent rest periods.

Healthcare Access and Community Context

Better healthcare access and quality were also associated with longer and more consistent sleep patterns. Favorable social and community conditions contributed significantly to greater sleep regularity. However, better neighborhood environments showed a lesser, yet still present, link to sleep consistency.

Social circumstances generally showed stronger associations with how regularly people slept rather than the total amount of time spent sleeping. Further analysis revealed that individuals with more favorable social conditions were less likely to sleep for fewer than six hours. This was measured against the standard benchmark of sleeping between six to eight hours per night.

Age and Demographic Variations

Subgroup analysis by age, sex, race, and ethnicity uncovered distinct patterns in how social determinants affect sleep. The association between overall social determinants of health and sleep duration was stronger among participants aged 60 years or older. This demographic showed a more pronounced response to social factors compared to those aged below 60 years.

These age-related differences were particularly evident regarding social and community context. A similar trend was observed for economic stability, although it was not statistically significant. No significant association was found with sleeping more than eight hours, partly due to the small number of participants in that category limiting conclusions about longer sleep durations.

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Implications for Public Health Policy

Insufficient, excessively long, or irregular sleep has been consistently linked to adverse cardiometabolic outcomes and increased mortality. Self-reported sleep problems are becoming increasingly common in the United States across marginalized and socioeconomically diverse populations. This study moves beyond self-reporting limitations by using objective device-based monitoring.

The findings highlight the urgent need to address social inequalities as a component of sleep health interventions. Improving economic stability and housing security may provide measurable benefits for public health by promoting better rest patterns. Policymakers must consider these social determinants when designing health programs aimed at reducing sleep-related diseases.

Good-quality sleep is essential for physical, mental, and neurobehavioral well-being. The brain activity levels, heart rate, breathing rate, and body temperature changes during sleep are vital for overall physiological function. By understanding the root causes of sleep disparity, healthcare providers can better support vulnerable populations.

This research underscores the complex interplay between societal structures and individual health outcomes. The robust data from Fitbit devices provides a clearer picture of long-term sleep trends than previous studies. Future research should continue to monitor these associations to develop targeted interventions for at-risk groups.