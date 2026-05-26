Social media has devastating impact on family life, parents say

A major survey of parents in the UK has found that social media is having a devastating impact on family life, with parents describing teenagers who have been exposed to grooming and sexual exploitation as well as violent content and videos promoting self-harm. The survey paints a stark picture of the impact of social media on families, with parents describing children withdrawing from family life, becoming aggressive when devices are removed, struggling emotionally and losing interest in hobbies, sleep and real-world relationships. The report also contains testimonies from parents whose children experienced severe harm online.

A major survey of parents in the UK has found that social media is having a devastating impact on family life, with parents describing teenagers who have been exposed to grooming and sexual exploitation as well as violent content and videos promoting self-harm.

The survey paints a stark picture of the impact of social media on families, with parents describing children withdrawing from family life, becoming aggressive when devices are removed, struggling emotionally and losing interest in hobbies, sleep and real-world relationships. The report also contains testimonies from parents whose children experienced severe harm online. A three-month consultation closes today ahead of Keir Starmer making his decision on further measures designed to protect children.

The Government is considering a total ban on under-16s using social media, a move that has been backed by Labour MP Lola McEvoy and other supporters of stricter online regulation. Meanwhile, Australia has already banned under-16s from using major social media services including Tiktok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and there are calls for the UK to follow suit.

However, some experts argue that a blanket ban is not the solution, and instead say that social media giants must be held accountable for removing children from their apps. The new survey found 84% of parents believe childhood today is worse than their own while 94% say social media has made parenting harder.

Almost 70 per cent said they experienced household tension weekly as a result of rows over social media while a staggering 94% identified social media as the biggest threat to children's wellbeing. Despite this, the vast majority of parents with children aged 11 or older said they felt pressured to allow social media access earlier than they wanted, with fear of social exclusion given as the main reason.

The survey of almost 2,500 families across the UK was carried out by campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood. Parents from the movement will deliver a petition to the government today calling on Keir Starmer to raise the age of social media to 16. It has received over 114,000 signatures





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