Social Media Influencer Dies After Being Struck by Car in Soho

Klaudia Zakrzewska, a TikTok and Instagram personality, has died after being hit by a car driven by former X Factor contestant Gabrielle Carrington in central London. Carrington has been charged with murder.

A tragic incident in the heart of London has resulted in the death of Klaudia Zakrzewska , a 32-year-old social media influencer from Essex. Ms. Zakrzewska, known online as Klaudiaglam, was struck by a car near the Inca venue on Argyll Street in Soho during the early hours of Sunday, April 19th.

Emergency services rushed her to the hospital, but despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead on Saturday, April 25th. The driver of the vehicle, Gabrielle Precious Carrington, a 29-year-old also known as RIELLEUK, has been charged with murder. The charge was initially attempted murder but was upgraded following Ms. Zakrzewska’s passing.

Carrington, who previously gained recognition as a contestant on The X Factor in 2013 as part of the girl group Miss Dynamix, has a significant online presence herself, boasting over 362,000 followers on Instagram. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 am when a black Mercedes car reportedly crashed into pedestrians.

In addition to Ms. Zakrzewska, a 58-year-old man sustained life-changing injuries and was also hospitalized. A third woman, in her 30s, received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. Authorities have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as an act of terrorism. Carrington, residing on Broadfield Road in Manchester, faces further charges including dangerous driving, exceeding the legal drink-drive limit, and causing injuries to the other pedestrians involved.

She appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court last Tuesday and has been remanded in custody, with her next court appearance scheduled for May 19th at the Old Bailey. The investigation, led by Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, is ongoing. Authorities are urging the public to refrain from speculation and to avoid sharing graphic footage of the incident out of respect for Ms. Zakrzewska’s family and the other victims.

The circulation of such material could potentially compromise the criminal investigation and prejudice future legal proceedings. Prior to her tragic death, Ms. Zakrzewska, a Polish-born model with over 250,000 Instagram followers, had shared videos from the nightclub on the night of the incident. Her mother, in a heartfelt plea for support, established a GoFundMe page to help cover legal fees and medical expenses while Ms. Zakrzewska was still in a critical condition.

She described her daughter as a 'gorgeous' and 'wonderful' person who had touched the lives of many with her kindness. The fundraiser has garnered nearly £18,000 in donations, demonstrating the outpouring of support for Ms. Zakrzewska’s grieving family. The mother also stated that any additional funds would be used towards funeral costs and ongoing family support should the worst outcome occur, a heartbreaking premonition that has now come to pass.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the devastating consequences of reckless actions. The community mourns the loss of a vibrant young woman and extends its deepest condolences to her loved ones. The investigation continues to unfold, seeking justice for Ms. Zakrzewska and accountability for those responsible for this tragic event. The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, highlighting the risks faced by pedestrians and the importance of responsible driving.

The Metropolitan Police are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and bringing those responsible to justice





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