Social media influencer reveals struggle with PTSD after NFL player's alleged infidelity

Social media influencer Tianna Robillard has spoken about her struggles with PTSD after being allegedly cheated on by her ex-fiancee NFL player Cody Ford.

Social media influencer Tianna Robillard has laid bare the devastating aftermath of her split from ex-fiancee NFL player Cody Ford , claiming that his alleged infidelity left her with crippling PTSD .

She met Ford in February 2022, through mutual friends, and they announced their engagement in April 2024. However, their love story took a sharp U-turn in June 2024 when she posted a video on TikTok confirming their split. Afterwards, Robillard accused the football player of cheating on her. Robillard has since found love again with her current boyfriend, musician and influencer Adrian Nuñez.

But she said it took a lot of work to get to a place where she could trust in love again





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Dating Trust Issues PTSD Cody Ford NFL Player

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