Social Media Star Abby Baffoe Defends Masters Outfit Against Critics

Abby Baffoe, a prominent social media influencer, responded to criticism over her vintage Chanel minidress and shorts combination worn at the Masters, asserting her right to personal style despite the event's traditional dress expectations and clarifying that no official dress code was violated.

Social media personality Abby Baffoe has publicly responded to backlash concerning her chosen attire at the recent Masters tournament held at Augusta National . Baffoe, who commands a significant following with over 513,000 Instagram followers and 1.4 million on TikTok, particularly for her popular Get Ready With Me videos, attended the prestigious golf event last week.

Her outfit, however, sparked controversy among some attendees and online critics who deemed it unsuitable for the esteemed venue. Baffoe opted for a vintage Chanel minidress, which she paired with white denim shorts underneath, citing the dress as being 'extra, extra mini' in length. To complete her look, she layered a cream sweater over her shoulders, accessorized with a white Ralph Lauren Polo cap, Adidas sneakers, sunglasses, and a black Chanel handbag. Despite her efforts to ensure modesty by wearing the shorts, a segment of traditional golf enthusiasts found the ensemble to be a departure from the expected 'country club attire.' Following the online criticism, which included comments suggesting she was inappropriately dressed for a first-time attendee and that she had confused the Masters with a music festival like Coachella, Baffoe took to TikTok to address the remarks. In a video posted on Monday, she was seen walking through New York City, offering a peace sign to the camera, with Miranda Lambert's song Only Prettier playing in the background. Her caption read, When you wake up getting canceled for your Masters outfit. She directly confirmed one user's comment by stating, It's my first time at the Masters, in response to the assertion that her attire indicated a lack of familiarity with the event's customs. Another critic advised her to research appropriate attire, while a third commented that true class lies in dressing for the occasion rather than seeking attention. The sentiment that social media has negatively impacted the Masters was also expressed by a particularly vocal user. However, Baffoe's fashion choices, while drawing criticism, did not violate any explicit rules set by Augusta National. The club, renowned for its stringent regulations in various aspects, notably does not enforce a specific dress code for patrons attending the Masters tournament. The official Masters website provides guidance that emphasizes dressing appropriately for the prevailing weather conditions, suggesting light, comfortable layers given the temperature fluctuations in April, which can range from lows of 50°F to highs of 80°F. It also advises on footwear, recommending comfortable, water-resistant shoes without spikes or pointed heels, and explicitly prohibits golf shoes with metal spikes. For additional inspiration, the Masters website features a Pinterest board showcasing suggested outfits, which typically include elegant sundresses, straw hats, and casual footwear for women, and polo shirts and shorts for men, reflecting a more relaxed yet appropriate aesthetic





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