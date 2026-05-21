Sofia Richie's Heartwarming Second Birthday Album for Eloise

Celebrity Sofia Richie has shared a second birthday album for her daughter Eloise, which features photos of Eloise, her son Henry, and the two bonding with each other.

Sofia Richie shared a heartwarming second birthday album for her daughter Eloise, whom she shares with her husband Elliot Grainge. The milestone came just two months after the daughter of Lionel Richie gave birth to her second child and first son Henry Cecil Grainge.

In Richie’s new Instagram tribute to her little girl, Henry also made an appearance in utero — one of the photos showed his mother pregnant sitting next to Eloise. He was also featured after his birth in a sweet picture that showed one of his arms and one of Eloise’s as the siblings reached toward each other.

Still another snap saw Richie smiling radiantly as she sat in a ball pit with her daughter, who tossed one of the inflatables cheerfully up into the air





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Sofia Richie Eloise Grainge Henry Grainge Birthday Album Celebrity News Love Family Babies

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