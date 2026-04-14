Sofia Vergara Celebrates Ed O'Neill's 80th Birthday with Throwback Photo, Sparking Fan Reactions

Sofia Vergara shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her former Modern Family co-star Ed O'Neill's 80th birthday. Fans expressed shock at his age and reminisced about the beloved sitcom.

Sofia Vergara recently took to Instagram to commemorate the birthday of her former Modern Family co-star and onscreen husband, Ed O'Neill. The actress, known for her vibrant personality, shared a throwback photo featuring herself in a dazzling emerald green gown, embracing O'Neill. The image, a snapshot from their time on the immensely popular sitcom, stirred a wave of nostalgia and appreciation for the beloved actor. O'Neill, who turned 80, received an outpouring of admiration from fans, many expressing disbelief at his age while simultaneously praising his enduring talent and charisma. Vergara's heartfelt caption, 'Feliz cumpleaños to my favorite husband!❤️ I miss u Ed O’Neill!!!!', was a sweet tribute to their on-screen relationship and a testament to the close bond they shared during the eleven seasons of Modern Family . The show, which aired on ABC from 2009 to 2020, saw Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the fiery and loving wife of O'Neill's Jay Pritchett.

The online reaction to O'Neill's milestone birthday was filled with surprise and fond memories. Fans flocked to social media platforms, including Reddit, to share their thoughts. One commenter on a Reddit thread exclaimed, 'HE IS NOT EIGHTY – omg he is.' Others echoed this sentiment, with some admitting they had assumed he was significantly younger. One fan shared an anecdote, recalling seeing O'Neill at a restaurant, remarking that he didn't appear to be nearing 80. Another added, 'He's one of those people you expect to stay in his mid sixties forever.' The general consensus was one of awe at his youthful appearance and enduring appeal. The success of Modern Family is a testament to the cast's chemistry and the relatable storylines that resonated with audiences worldwide. The show's enduring popularity continues to be a source of joy for its fans. This birthday celebration served as a delightful reminder of the show's impact and the special connections forged among the cast and its devoted viewers. Vergara's post also served as a small reminder of her most recent breakup with her ex-husband Joe Manganiello in 2024 after a nine-year marriage.

Beyond the birthday wishes, Vergara's social media activity also included a look back at the Modern Family cast, and her relationship with the cast. In January, she shared photos from a mini-reunion with her co-stars Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett, respectively. Reflecting on the show's lasting impact, Vergara has often emphasized the close-knit family dynamic that developed among the cast. In October, five years after the series finale, the Griselda actress shared an update with E! News, stating, 'We are still like a family. Everything we do, we are connected in a gigantic chat with all the kids and all the actors. And we're always watching each other, supporting each other.' This sentiment underscores the genuine affection and support the cast members continue to share. This highlights the show's lasting legacy not just as a successful sitcom, but as a genuine family





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