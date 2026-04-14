Sofia Vergara Celebrates Ed O'Neill's 80th Birthday with Touching Throwback and Fond Memories

Sofia Vergara shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her former Modern Family co-star Ed O'Neill's 80th birthday. The tribute, featuring a throwback photo, sparked nostalgia and admiration among fans, highlighting the enduring impact of the beloved sitcom and the strong bond between the cast.

Sofia Vergara recently took to Instagram to commemorate the birthday of her former Modern Family co-star and onscreen husband, Ed O'Neill. The actress, known for her vibrant personality and stunning looks, shared a throwback photograph featuring herself and O'Neill, where she is seen in a dazzling emerald green gown, embracing the veteran actor. The image sparked a wave of nostalgia and admiration from fans, many of whom expressed surprise at O'Neill's age, with several taking to social media to share their appreciation for the actor, best recognized for his role in Married... with Children. Vergara's heartfelt caption, 'Feliz cumpleaños to my favorite husband!❤️ I miss u Ed O’Neill!!!!' further endeared her to her followers. The message subtly alluded to her previous marriage, hinting at the bond she shared with O'Neill during their time on the hit sitcom and perhaps subtly contrasting it with her recent separation from Joe Manganiello. Prior to Manganiello, Vergara was also married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares her 34-year-old son, Manolo, from 1991 to 1993, showcasing a timeline of her life's key relationships.

Fans across various platforms responded to the birthday tribute with an outpouring of affection and disbelief at O'Neill's age. On Reddit, one fan exclaimed, 'HE IS NOT EIGHTY – omg he is,' while another chimed in with, 'I'm 61 and thought he was just a few years older than me!' The sentiment was echoed throughout the online community, with comments highlighting O'Neill's enduring presence in the public eye and his ability to maintain a youthful appearance. Some fans even shared personal anecdotes, such as one who recounted seeing him in a restaurant recently and noting that he 'definitely didn't look like he was about to be 80.' The widespread surprise and admiration underscored the lasting impact of Modern Family, which aired on ABC for 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020. Vergara's portrayal of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the fiery and loving younger wife to O'Neill's Jay Pritchett, became a defining role in her career, solidifying her status as a beloved actress. Comments such as 'I can't believe he is 80!' and declarations that he was 'looking good' further emphasized the enduring affection fans have for the actor and the show. One commenter also reflected on the passing of time, noting that O'Neill playing a sitcom dad in the 80s made his age understandable. The shared memories, the nostalgia, and the surprise reflected the deep emotional connection the audience has with the show and its cast.

Beyond the birthday celebration, Vergara’s relationships with her Modern Family co-stars remain strong. Earlier this year, she shared pictures of a mini-reunion with Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Claire Dunphy and Mitchell Pritchett respectively, on the show. Last October, in an interview with E! News, Vergara emphasized that the cast still maintain a close bond, describing them as 'still like a family.' She shared that they are connected through a 'gigantic chat' where they consistently support each other and keep up with each other's lives and projects. This sense of camaraderie among the cast, which was clearly evident throughout the show's run, contributed to the series' success and its continued popularity. The warm relationships off-screen further amplify the audience's appreciation for the show and its characters, making Vergara’s birthday tribute to O'Neill a touching reminder of the bonds forged during the show's memorable run.





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Sofia Vergara Celebrates Ed O'Neill's 80th Birthday with Throwback Photo, Sparking Fan ReactionsSofia Vergara shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her former Modern Family co-star Ed O'Neill's 80th birthday. Fans expressed shock at his age and reminisced about the beloved sitcom.

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