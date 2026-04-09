Sofwave: A Non-Invasive Solution to Hooded Eyelids

Discover how a beauty editor found a less invasive and affordable alternative to upper blepharoplasty using Sofwave, a non-invasive ultrasound treatment to lift eyelids.

As we age, a multitude of skin concerns emerge, from fine lines to hyperpigmentation. I never anticipated that my eyelids would become a primary focus of these concerns. However, upon reaching my mid-40s, I observed a noticeable shift in the shape of my eyes. My eyelids became more hooded, displaying a crepey texture and a downturned appearance at the outer corners.

This resulted in a perpetually tired look, a condition that no amount of eye cream, despite my extensive experience as a beauty editor, could resolve. \In the realm of plastic surgery, the solution would be an upper blepharoplasty, a procedure that two doctors confirmed I would be a suitable candidate for. This surgery, popular among many celebrities, involves removing excess skin from the eyelids, leading to a tighter, lifted, and smoother eye area. However, the cost of this procedure ranges from £4,000 to £7,000. Seeking a less invasive and more affordable alternative, I was intrigued by a new non-invasive ultrasound treatment called Sofwave. This treatment promises to lift the upper eyelids by up to 4mm. Sofwave, requiring only an hour, doesn't involve needles or scalpels, and boasts no downtime, making it a convenient option. Moreover, at £1,200 per session, it's significantly less expensive than an upper blepharoplasty. Dr. Sindhu Siddiqi, founder of the No Filter Clinic in London, explained that Sofwave employs ultrasound technology to heat the middle layers of the skin, initiating a controlled trauma that triggers the body's natural healing response. This process stimulates collagen and elastin production, tightening and firming the skin around the eyes and brows, subsequently lifting the eyelids. \Dr. Siddiqi indicated that most patients achieve satisfactory results with one or two sessions, although the most significant improvements are usually visible a few months after the procedure. It's important to note that Sofwave won't provide the dramatic lift of a blepharoplasty, as it focuses on tightening rather than removing excess skin. Unlike plastic surgery, most patients require annual Sofwave sessions to maintain optimal results. After the procedure, my eyelids were measured 20mm from the outer corner of my eye socket to the tail of my eyebrow. A numbing cream was applied to the eye area, as the Sofwave machine heats the mid-dermis to between 60 and 70 degrees, which can cause discomfort. Wearing special goggles to protect my eyes, the hand-held ultrasound device was moved around the eye area, emitting sharp bursts of heat to targeted areas, followed by cooling air to alleviate discomfort. Despite the cooling air and numbing cream, the treatment wasn't completely comfortable, but it was bearable, and the procedure took only 20 minutes. Immediately after, I noticed only a small amount of redness, which disappeared within an hour. I was assured that the skin in the mid-dermis layer would start healing, triggering new collagen and elastin production. Eight weeks later, I definitely looked less tired, the fine lines around my eyes were less pronounced, and the whole area was tighter. Two friends even asked me what eye cream I was using. At the three-month mark, I went back to the clinic to have my eye area remeasured – I was stunned to learn the area from the tail of each eyebrow to the corner of my eye sockets measured just under 4mm higher on each side – meaning that my brows were nearly half a centimetre higher than before. A subtle difference, but a noticeable one. I am delighted





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Sofwave Eyelid Lift Non-Invasive Anti-Aging Beauty Treatment

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Sofwave: A Non-Invasive Solution for Aging EyelidsDiscover how Sofwave, a non-invasive ultrasound treatment, is helping to lift and rejuvenate aging eyelids, providing a cost-effective alternative to surgery. This article details the experience, results, and benefits of Sofwave for those seeking a less invasive approach to combatting the effects of aging on the eyes.

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