Soham Killer Ian Huntley Dies in Prison After Violent Attack

Ian Huntley, the Soham murderer, died in HMP Frankland after being attacked with a metal bar. Fellow inmate Anthony Russell has been charged with his murder. The inquest has been adjourned pending criminal proceedings.

The infamous Soham killer, Ian Huntley , died after being subjected to a brutal assault in HMP Frankland, a maximum-security prison. The inquest into his death revealed that Huntley, serving a life sentence for the heinous murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, sustained multiple blows to the head with a metal bar. The attack, which occurred in a recycling workshop within the prison complex, left him with severe head injuries. Huntley was rushed to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary hospital, where he remained unconscious until his death on March 7th. The inquest heard that the cause of death was officially determined to be a blunt head injury. The circumstances surrounding Huntley’s death, described by coroner's officer Bradley King, paint a grim picture of the violent incident that led to the demise of a man who had committed one of the most shocking crimes in recent British history. The investigation is ongoing and led to a charge for another inmate.

The attack on Huntley took place on February 26th at approximately 9:30 am, sparking immediate concern within the prison system and the wider community. The inquest proceedings, which began in Crook, County Durham, provided details about the nature of the assault. A post-mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Jennifer Bolton, confirmed the blunt head injury as the official cause of death. The grim details of the assault underscored the violent environment within maximum-security prisons and highlighted the continued repercussions of Huntley’s past actions. Anthony Russell, another inmate at HMP Frankland, has been charged with Huntley’s murder, and a Durham Police investigation is actively ongoing. The inquest has been temporarily suspended to allow the criminal proceedings to proceed without interference. Coroner Jeremy Chipperfield adjourned the inquest until May 27th, with the expectation of receiving updates on the criminal case.

The Ministry of Justice released a statement following Huntley's death, emphasizing the lasting impact of his crimes on the families of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman. The statement conveyed sympathy for the families, reflecting the profound shock and devastation caused by the murders committed in 2002. It also served as a reminder of the gravity of Huntley’s actions and the enduring pain inflicted upon the victims' loved ones. Huntley’s death in prison marks the end of his life, but it doesn’t erase the horrific acts he committed. The attack was not the first instance of violence against Huntley in prison. He was previously targeted in 2010 when his throat was slashed and in 2005 when boiling water was thrown over him. The background of Huntley's crimes is horrifying. Huntley, who worked as a school caretaker, murdered the ten-year-old best friends after they went to buy sweets on August 4, 2002. Their bodies were discovered 13 days later. He attempted to deny murdering the girls, claiming that Holly drowned and Jessica died accidentally, but the jury rejected his claims. His girlfriend, Maxine Carr, who provided a false alibi, was also jailed.





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